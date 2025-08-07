Asset Token Ventures Partners With Enterprise Tokenization & Transfer Agent Vertalo for Tax-Optimized Offering on Aptos

Onchain Institutional-Grade Funds Now Available for the $2 Trillion Market in Private Credit Products

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asset Token Ventures (ATV), an innovator in democratizing access to high-quality, tokenized real-world assets, has chosen Vertalo as its primary transfer agent and tokenization platform. ATV specializes in providing institutional-grade private credit and fixed-income products—like its flagship MBSToken—by marrying tax-efficient fund structures with onchain transparency and liquidity. Vertalo is recognized for its compliant, API-driven digital transfer agent solutions that empower issuers to securely manage and service both digital and tokenized securities. As part of this partnership, ATV will standardize on the Aptos blockchain as the foundation for all new tokenized fund offerings, aiming to deliver enhanced security, scalability, reduced transaction cost.For ATV, this partnership unlocks efficient onboarding of external fund managers onto its Platform-as-a-Service while maintaining regulatory clarity and investor protections. For Vertalo, the collaboration extends its footprint into private credit and fixed-income markets with a partner focused on both compliance and user experience. Distinct from existing options such as publicly traded bitcoin ETFs or corporate treasury funds, ATV’s model delivers true exposure to asset-backed returns, direct blockchain settlement, and tax-optimized fund structures—modernizing the investment landscape for digital and traditional market participants alike.Aptos has emerged as an important foundational layer for tokenized finance, purpose-built to support real-world assets at scale. Aptos recently became the third largest RWA blockchain with more than $700million in total value locked (TVL). Known for its sub-second finality, modular architecture, and low transaction costs, Aptos offers a secure and scalable foundation for institutional-grade asset tokenization. From fixed-income products to private credit strategies, Aptos is enabling trusted partners like ATV and Vertalo to bring compliant, efficient, and accessible RWA offerings on-chain, helping bridge traditional capital markets with the future of decentralized finance.Asset Token Ventures (ATV), a pioneer in bringing institutional-grade RWAs to the blockchain, has selected Vertalo as its transfer agent and tokenization partner for its expanding suite of offerings. ATV provides accredited investors with access to asset-backed securities such as the MBSToken, built on robust fund structures that prioritize compliance, transparency, and investor protection. Leveraging Vertalo’s expertise as a leading digital transfer agent and open API-driven platform, ATV will issue and manage its tokenized securities on the Aptos blockchain, tapping into a next-generation network designed for secure, scalable, and interoperable finance.This partnership signals a new phase in digital asset markets, combining ATV’s innovative asset strategies with Vertalo’s proven operational technology to empower a broader range of investors and fund managers in the evolving blockchain economy.ATV will utilize Vertalo’s platform to streamline investor onboarding, maintain regulatory compliance, and ensure seamless lifecycle management of digital securities on Aptos. Vertalo’s infrastructure simplifies the complexities of tokenization—enabling ATV to offer direct, compliant ownership of real-world assets while opening the door for efficient secondary trading and enhanced liquidity. By utilizing Aptos’s advanced blockchain for its tokenized offerings, ATV differentiates from traditional vehicles like bitcoin ETFs or treasuries, delivering direct yield participation and RWA exposure rather than passive market tracking.“With the recent passage of the GENIUS Act in the US, we’ve reached a milestone for real-world assets to enable new tokenized assets on-chain,“ commented John Matheson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ATV. “The combination of our USVI structure - where our funds receive a 90% tax exemption - and our partnership with Vertalo and Aptos, creates an unmatched value proposition. We’re not just tokenizing assets - we’re fundamentally transforming how global investors access US private credit and fixed income markets with enhanced after-tax returns and full regulatory compliance. Given this alliance we expect to tokenize over $2 billion in assets over the next 24 months and onboard numerous institutional fund managers to our platform.”“With the rapid rise of interest in RWA tokenization takes hold within the institutional and retail investor communities, we have seen thousands of new offerings come onto the market”, observes Dave Hendricks, Vertalo’s CEO and Founder, “but few offer the combination of tax efficiency, transparency, and liquidity that we see with Asset Token Ventures. Vertalo is proud to assist Asset Token Ventures leverage the power of DLT - built on advanced protocols like Aptos - to safely and securely issue institutional-grade products that deliver reliable returns while providing the advanced features and benefits only available to tokenized real world assets.”About Vertalo:Vertalo is a Digital Transfer Agent and RWA Tokenization Platform transforming financial infrastructure, enabling the issuance and management of digital asset offerings. Built on a foundation of open APIs, Vertalo can be licensed as SaaS or installed on-prem. Vertalo offers white-labeled, licensed, and joint venture opportunities to systems integrators, broker-dealers, RIAs, and investment banks. Learn more at chainenabled.substack.com.About ATV:Asset Token Ventures (ATV) is a global tokenization platform specializing in tax-optimized private credit and fixed-income fund products. Operating from the U.S. Virgin Islands where its funds are eligible for a 90% tax exemption under economic development incentives, ATV's proprietary Platform-as-a-Service model enables fund managers to tokenize assets while maximizing after-tax returns for global investors. The company's flagship MBSTokenproduct combines institutional-grade underwriting with blockchain efficiency, setting a new standard for tokenized real-world assets. Learn more about ATV at www.atvfund.io ATV Media Contact;media@atvfund.ioATV Investor Contact:ir@atvfund.ioAbout Aptos Foundation:Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the Aptos protocol. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. For more information about Aptos Foundation and its initiatives, users can visit: www.aptosfoundation.org About Aptos Network:Aptos is a high-performance proof-of-stake layer-one blockchain. Aptos’ breakthrough technology, scalable infrastructure and user safeguards are designed to power the next generation of financial systems by offering unparalleled high throughput and low latency that can scale to billions of users.Aptos Media Contact:press@aptoslabs.com

