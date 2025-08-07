Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,234 in the last 365 days.

Serbia continues to create favourable environment for new investments, economic growth

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, met today with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Adrijana Mesarović and her associates to discuss the next steps the state will take in the field of further economic development and the improvement of the business environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Serbia continues to create favourable environment for new investments, economic growth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more