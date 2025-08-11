Signia Aerospace Acquires Precise Flight, Expanding Capabilities in Aviation Safety and Performance

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signia Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of Precise Flight, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative aviation safety systems and equipment. Based in Bend, Oregon, Precise Flight will continue to operate from its current headquarters.

Precise Flight is known globally for its trusted product lines, including the Pulselite® System, fixed and portable oxygen systems, and Speedbrakes. These products are installed on a diverse range of aircraft, with customers across the aerospace spectrum including airlines, airframe OEMs, and leading completion centers and MROs. Notable customers include Qantas, Alaska Airlines, Gulfstream, Bell Textron, Bombardier, Cirrus, Textron Aviation, Daher, Piper, Mooney, Robinson Helicopters, and Airbus Helicopters, among many others.

“Precise Flight is a critical supplier of innovative products to aviation customers worldwide and leads with forward-thinking design and manufacturing,” said Norman Jordan, CEO of Signia Aerospace. “Their reputation for quality, innovation, and reliability makes them a natural fit for our growing platform.”

Precise Flight will continue to be led by Bill Hoback. “Joining Signia Aerospace marks a significant milestone for our company,” said Hoback. “This partnership strengthens our foundation and positions us to accelerate product development, expand market reach, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Precise Flight will report into Signia Aerospace Group President Keith Bagley. “Welcoming Precise Flight into the Signia Aerospace family strengthens our ability to serve the aviation industry with integrated and advanced technologies,” said Bagley. “Precise Flight aligns perfectly with our mission and complements the capabilities of our existing brands.”

About Precise Flight
Precise Flight, Inc. serves a broad spectrum of the aviation industry, from commercial airlines and fleet operators to business jets, rotorcraft and general aviation. The company’s mission is to enhance flight safety and improve operational performance through high-quality, innovative products. Learn more at www.preciseflight.com.

About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.

About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $14 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

