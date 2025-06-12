Working through the Uncertainty – Armstrong’s Latest Third-Party Logistics Market Results and Predictions for 2025

Third-Party Logistics Market Results and Predictions for 2025

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), a leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services, just released its latest market research report, “Working through the Uncertainty – Latest Third-Party Logistics Market Results and Outlook.”Since the beginning of January, the situation in the U.S. has changed dramatically. At that time, the economy was thriving, inflation was decreasing, the stock market was reaching all-time highs, and consumer sentiment was strong. However, recent developments—notably the implementation of significant import tariffs on "Liberation Day," along with subsequent tariff fluctuations and a review of exemptions for specific countries and commodities—have created greater uncertainty for businesses and consumers. It appears that trade deals with China, the U.K., and other major trading partners will be negotiated, but the process seems opaque and lacking structure.Reducing the size of the government and increasing its efficiency are beneficial. However, this goal has been complicated by the unpredictable firing and rehiring of federal workers at Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As a result, these actions have contributed to increased economic uncertainty. Often, the effects of this uncertainty are more pronounced than the impact of the actual policy changes themselves.Based on 3PLs’ reported 2024 financial results, A&A’s current estimates show the net revenues of the U.S. Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market grew by 1.8% to reach $131.5 billion in 2024, following a decline of 12.8% in 2023. Meanwhile, the gross revenues across all four segments of the 3PL Market increased by 2.8% year-over-year, recovering from a significant drop of 26.1% in 2023. This brings the total value of the U.S. 3PL Market to $307.9 billion in 2024.The International Transportation Management (ITM) 3PL segment encompasses air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage and compliance, warehousing, and inland transportation. In contrast, the Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) 3PL segment includes freight brokerage, managed transportation, intermodal transportation management, and last-mile delivery. Both segments experienced significant gross revenue declines in 2023, with double-digit reductions reported. DTM saw an additional, yet mere, decline of 0.7% in 2024, while ITM experienced a 7.9% increase – the most significant YOY increase of all four segments.Growth in the ITM segment can be attributed to shipping uncertainties in the Red Sea and a decrease in ocean traffic through the Suez Canal. Additionally, concerns regarding tariffs and trade wars have fueled this growth, especially in late 2024, as importers have been eager to receive their goods before expected tariff increases.Further information on all four major 3PL Market segments, latest trends and estimates in the U.S. and Global 3PL Markets, including the Top 50 U.S. and Global 3PLs and 3PL M&A activity, can be found in A&A’s latest market research report “Working through the Uncertainty – Latest Third-Party Logistics Market Results and Outlook.” This annual report is a standard benefit for A&A’s Expert Information Services (EIS) subscribers. Additional A&A market research can be found at Guides & Research Reports On another note, our 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit, in collaboration with The Logistics & Supply Chain Management Society and CargoNow, will take place on July 9, 2025, at NUSS Suntec City Guild House, 9 Kent Ridge Drive, Singapore 119241. ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), founded in 1980, is a leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services. 