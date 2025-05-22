Raffles Van Exel Unveils Global Anthem for Peace: Why Oh Why

Producer Raffles Van Exel Ceelo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, Emily Estefan, Yousef Al Omani Dragana Mirkovic, Drazan Damjanovic, Emilio Estefan, Seeroos, Cory Mo, HRH Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

An All-Star Musical Collaboration Spanning Genres and Nations, United in a Powerful Message of Peace

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed music producer, executive producer and humanitarian Raffles Van Exel proudly announces the completion of Why Oh Why, a powerful new global anthem featuring over 80 inner-city children and a world-class lineup of artists, musicians, and creatives from across the globe.

The track features standout performances by CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, Yousef Al Omani, Dragana, Sheila E, The Wailers, and more—uniting diverse voices in a call for unity, compassion, and global peace.

"I'm so grateful for all the children, artists, musicians, and producers who poured their hearts into this project," said Van Exel. "Why Oh Why is finally completed, and I’m incredibly happy with how it turned out."

At its emotional core, the song captures the innocent wisdom of youth through a powerful chorus:

"Why oh why can't we get together? Why oh why must we fight forever? Why oh why—let’s give peace a chance right now."

“This project is for the people of the world,” Van Exel continues. “World peace—is that too much to ask for?”

From his new home in Dubai, Van Exel reflected on the song’s global sound: “Being able to include real Arabic music and instruments gave the song such a different sound—in a beautiful way. It brought richness, authenticity, and true diversity to the project.”

Co-writers include:

French Montana, Dražen Damjanović, and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, whom Van Exel praises as “visionary and essential” to the project’s purpose and direction.

Producer partners on the project include:

Narada Michael Walden (Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, George Michael)

Emilio Estefan (Shakira, Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Miami Sound Machine)

Dražen Damjanović (Dragana Mirković, Dara Bubamara, Sako Polumenta, grupa Djogani)

Corey Mo (CeeLo Green, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, TLC)

Seeroos (composer for the Royal Family of Bahrain and longtime collaborator with Yamaha)



“This song is more than a collaboration,” Van Exel adds. “It’s a symbol of hope — a unifying message in a divided world.”

About Raffles Van Exel

Raffles Van Exel is a globally respected entertainment executive known for working with icons such as Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Prince, CeeLo Green, French Montana, and Muhammad Ali just to name a few. Renowned for combining art with advocacy, Van Exel is committed to creating projects that inspire, uplift, and promote global change.

Why Oh Why stands as a heartfelt anthem for humanity—reminding us that when we listen to the voices of our children, we can rediscover our shared purpose: peace.

Legal Disclaimer:

