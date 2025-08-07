American Receivable Celebrates 46 Years of Success and Steady Leadership

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Receivable Corporation, a leader in invoice factoring and working capital solutions, proudly celebrates 46 years of helping entrepreneurs grow and thrive. What began in 1979 as a bold idea to support underserved businesses has grown into one of the most respected and enduring names in the factoring industry—still privately owned and managed by its original owners, Brad Gurney and Jack Stieber.

In an age of rapid change, mergers, and faceless corporate ownership, American Receivable stands apart. For nearly half a century, Gurney and Stieber have personally overseen the company’s operations, building lasting relationships with clients, brokers, and employees. Their hands-on leadership and commitment to integrity have earned the trust of thousands of businesses across the country.

“We’ve always believed in doing business the right way—being transparent, treating people with respect, and making decisions that benefit our clients first,” said Brad Gurney, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “That’s why we’re still here after 46 years.”

As the company celebrates this milestone, American Receivable remains as committed as ever to providing fast, flexible funding to businesses in need of reliable cash flow solutions. From staffing agencies and manufacturers to tech startups and service providers, the team continues to deliver tailored factoring programs with the same personal touch that defined their first deal in 1979.

“Longevity in business doesn’t happen by accident,” said Jack Stieber. “It comes from consistency, accountability, and knowing your clients by name—not account number.”

American Receivable invites its clients, brokers, and community to join in celebrating this anniversary and looks forward to many more years of fueling business growth across the country.

About American Receivable

Founded in 1979, American Receivable Corporation provides factoring and accounts receivable financing to businesses nationwide. With a focus on personalized service, quick approvals, and competitive rates, American Receivable helps businesses turn their invoices into immediate cash flow. Learn more at www.americanreceivable.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

