Fall Packages Now Available For Purchase

Fall packages, part of the Utah Department of Corrections’ Quarterly Package Program, runs through August 31, 2025, offering family and friends the chance to send care packages to inmates.

Snacks, pastries, ready-to-eat meals and much more — many not sold in regular commissary — are available.

By utilizing the approved item list, you can deliver practical gifts that enhance the welfare of your loved ones. Orders can be placed online at utpackageprogram.com or by phone at (469) 936-0214, with a total maximum package spending limit of $150.

Eligible purchases can be made using major credit/debit cards, personal checks, or through ACE Cash Express with a nominal transaction fee. Packages are distributed following the UCI’s commissary schedule, subject to a non-refundable $8.95 shipping charge. It’s essential to confirm that the intended recipient is eligible to receive a package under the current program guidelines.

For any inquiries about the package process, the Union Supply Direct Customer Service is available at 469-936-0214 during designated business hours. Utah correctional facilities do not manage program-related questions. Through this initiative, we aim to foster supportive relationships and bring comfort to the lives of incarcerated individuals.