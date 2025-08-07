DHN and National CineMedia Partner on 3rd Annual CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival

CineHealth Film Festival National CineMedia Logo CineHealth Film Festival

NCM To Showcase Festival Winners Through National Theatrical Network on Noovie Preshow

This is an amazing opportunity for the winners of the festival to have their content promoted on movie screens to a diverse range of audiences who enjoy the theater experience. via the Noovie show.” — Tracey Yaw, CineHealth Festival Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Health Networks, a global leader in healthcare-focused original content production and OTT streaming, announces a partnership with National CineMedia ( NCM ) on the Third Annual CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival.NCM will be announcing the winners of the CINEHEALTH Awards through a month-long campaign via its Noovie preshow in movie theaters beginning Friday, September 19th. Hosted by Emmy-award winner Maria Menounos, Noovie is a film pre-show that features a diverse group of Hollywood insiders and influencers who have become fan favorites that share what’s now and what’s next on the big screen with their millions of followers and with moviegoers everywhere.CineHealth will be taking place from September 9th through 11th as part of Fierce Pharma Week, held by Questex, Inc. in Philadelphia, PA. It will culminate in a live red-carpet dinner awards ceremony on September 10th where awards will be presented in the following categories: Feature Films, Short Films, Episodic Series, Social Media Shorts and Podcasts.The festival is the largest international film festival focusing exclusively on health and wellness. CINEHEALTH works to bring the community together through patient and HCP engagement using innovative storytelling.The judging panel consists of individuals who span across the entertainment and healthcare sectors including celebrities and producers as well as life sciences and media executives.Fierce Pharma Week is a leading event for the life sciences community, dedicated to advancing pharma marketing innovation. It is an immersive, informative, and thought-provoking event featuring top-tier keynote speakers, insightful case studies, engaging panel discussions, and much more. It is organized by the Fierce Pharma editorial and conference teams at Fierce Pharma, part of Questex.“This is an amazing opportunity for the winners of the festival to have their content promoted on movie screens to a diverse range of audiences who enjoy the theater experience. via the Noovie show” Said Tracey Yaw, CineHealth Festival Director and Director of Media Business Affairs for Avalere Health. “We are excited about the partnership and opportunity with NCM and look forward to a continued relationship.”“Telling stories on the big screen is a truly distinct experience in today’s fragmented media environment,” said Beth Hoff, Senior Vice President, Business Development at NCM. “We are thrilled to partner with Digital Health Networks on the 3rd Annual CINEHEALTH Awards and to be brining health-focused narratives to millions of highly engaged moviegoers across our national theater network”Registration to attend the event can be reached on the CINEHEALTH website at www.cine-health.com About Digital Health NetworksFounded in 2018 and made up of key executives from the film, television, agency, medical profession, and pharmaceutical media industries, Digital Health Networks focuses on important consumer health verticals such as cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, autism, healthy ageing, and many others. The network provides inspirational content and human stories that allow people to have an emotional and personal connection while providing educational resources about their conditions. DHN features thousands of hours of streaming content across its channel portfolio and operates a genre-based studio that produces and distributes original feature films, television series, and live events targeting healthcare communities across the globe. www.dhn.tv About National CineMedia, Inc.National CineMedia, Inc. (NCM, NASDAQ:NCMI) is the largest cinema advertising platform in the US. With unparalleled reach and scale, NCM connects brands to sought-after young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and pop culture. A premium video, full-funnel marketing solution for advertisers, NCM enhances marketers' ability to measure and drive results. NCM’s NoovieShow is presented exclusively in 42 leading national and regional theater circuits including the only three national chains, AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC). NCM’s cinema advertising platform consists of more than 17,500 screens in over 1,350 theaters in 184 Designated Market Areas(all of the top 50). NCM is the managing member and owner of approximately 100% of National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com For Media Inquiries please contact Tracey Yaw, Festival Director, CineHealth:tracey@cine-health.com# # #

