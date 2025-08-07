Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers remarks at the dialogue with the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, 8 Aug

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile in his capacity as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team on matters raised by traditional leaders, will on Friday, 08 August 2025, deliver remarks during a dialogue between Government and the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL).

The NHTKL is a statutory body established to represent and advance the aspirations of traditional leaders and their rural communities at national level. It comprises of traditional leaders who are delegates from the Provincial Houses of Traditional Leaders of South Africa.

The dialogue follows the official opening of the NHTKL by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February this year. It aims to strengthen collaboration between Government and traditional leaders in addressing rural challenges and agree on a clear path that empowers the institution to fulfil its mandate.

In this regard, the dialogue will be based on five pillars, namely: advancing land ownership, tenure rights and fast-tracking socio-economic development of rural communities; building institutional capacity and ensuring support to traditional leaders; promoting unity, social cohesion and nation building in rural communities; advancing infrastructure investment and skills development in rural communities and fast-tracking the finalisation of policy, legislative and constitutional matters.

The Deputy President will be joined by the Ministers appointed by the President to serve on the Inter-Ministerial Task Team, as well as senior government officials.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 08 August 2025

Time: 09h00 (Media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: Tshwane House (City of Tshwane Headquaters and Council Chamber), Pretoria

Members of the media are kindly requested to confirm attendance with Ms Tshiamo Selomo (The Presidency) on 066 118 1505 or Ms Khanya Makhanya (NHTKL) on 082 619 9280.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile

Cell: 066 195 8840

