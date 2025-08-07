ACEDS Announces New Affiliate Partnership with ReVia

The partnership will explore how AI-powered data infrastructure can support legal teams managing unstructured enterprise information.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) , the world’s leading e-discovery training and certification professional association and part of BARBRI Global, announced that ReVia www.revia.ai ) has joined its Affiliate Partner Program. The partnership will support efforts to bridge the gap between emerging data infrastructure technologies and the legal and compliance professionals who rely on them. It aims to foster education and innovation in data discovery and compliance across legal environments, with a shared focus on solving real-world challenges through knowledge exchange and community engagement.“Today’s legal teams are expected to manage discovery across an expanding universe of content sources, from cloud platforms to collaboration tools. Through our partnership with ACEDS, ReVia brings AI-powered data intelligence to help firms unify, govern, and extract insights from unstructured data, transforming how they approach eDiscovery and compliance,” said Frank Perrone, CEO Founder ReVia.ReVia is an AI-powered platform that enables organizations to unify and manage unstructured data across a wide range of enterprise systems. The company’s technology creates a centralized layer of context-aware knowledge retrieval, making it easier for legal, compliance, and investigative teams to locate and govern information that traditionally resides in silos. By reducing friction in how data is accessed and interpreted, ReVia helps organizations improve their discovery readiness, reduce risk, and accelerate decision-making.Through the partnership, ReVia will work with ACEDS to better understand the evolving needs of the legal community, participate in educational initiatives, and contribute to industry conversations around the role of artificial intelligence in discovery, governance, and compliance workflows.“ReVia brings an innovative perspective to enterprise data challenges that many legal professionals are actively trying to solve,” said Maribel Rivera, VP, Strategy and Client Engagement at ACEDS. “We’re excited to welcome them as an Affiliate Partner and look forward to meaningful collaboration with their team and the broader legal community.”ACEDS and ReVia will both be participating in ILTACON, taking place August 10–14 in National Harbor, Maryland. ReVia is a sponsor of the ACEDS Community Reception, which will be held Tuesday, August 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gaylord National Resort.About ReViaReVia delivers intelligent, AI-powered data solutions that help organizations elevate their Security, Governance, and Information Management, including eDiscovery. Designed for legal, compliance, and investigative teams, ReVia’s platform unifies and contextualizes unstructured data across disparate systems, enabling smarter decision-making, stronger compliance, and greater visibility into enterprise-wide information. Learn more at https://revia.ai About ACEDSThe Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider BARBRI Global, is the world’s leading organization for training and certification in e-discovery, information governance, and related disciplines. ACEDS provides training to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers, and institutions of higher learning. Our flagship CEDS certification is recognized worldwide and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and continuing education. The CEDS credential is held by practitioners at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 30 chapters in most major US cities, Canada, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Australia. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields.About BARBRIBARBRI is the global leader in technology-enabled legal education with leadership positions in the US and the UK. Dedicated to providing unparalleled innovation and excellence in legal education, BARBRI delivers outstanding success to learners by providing the most trusted and industry leading products under one unified experience and across every step of the legal learner’s path. Building on the success of its core bar courses, which have helped more than 1.5 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam, BARBRI offers a comprehensive suite of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law-related businesses empowering every step of legal learning journey. Founded in 1967, BARBRI is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

