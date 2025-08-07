Billy Carson Launches 4biddenknowledge Academy, Igniting Global Transformation and Driving Growth for 4biddenknowledge

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary entrepreneur, 5x bestselling author, and founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc., Billy Carson, has officially launched the 4biddenknowledge Academy — a groundbreaking digital learning platform designed to empower, educate, and elevate individuals worldwide through spiritual science, financial literacy, ancient wisdom, and quantum consciousness.Hosted on Skool.com/4biddenknowledge, the 4biddenknowledge Academy is more than just an educational portal — it's a global movement. With modules covering Wealth Creation Systems, Manifestation Mastery, Quantum Health, Mystery School Teachings, and Weekly Elite Mentorship, Carson’s academy is equipping students with the tools to rewire their subconscious, unlock inner power, and achieve true financial and spiritual freedom.“Before building one of the world’s biggest conscious media platforms, I built multiple 7- and 8-figure businesses. Now, I’m sharing the exact blueprint for how others can do the same while mastering the mind and unlocking ancient wisdom,” said Carson.The Academy's launch has already proven to be a powerful revenue generator for 4biddenknowledge Inc., significantly boosting the company’s bottom line and expanding its global reach. With offerings like monthly and annual memberships, live mentorship, and exclusive VIP giveaways (including luxury cars and private sessions worth up to $10,000), the Academy is on track to become a multi-million-dollar vertical within the 4biddenknowledge brand.But beyond the numbers, impact is at the heart of this expansion. Student testimonials echo a common theme: life transformation. One Academy member wrote, “Thirteen years of fear were abolished in just seven days thanks to the powerful energy and support of this community.” This type of transformation speaks to the Academy’s authentic power to heal, awaken, and elevate lives.Backed by a 7-day no-questions-asked guarantee, and a high-value community of high achievers, the 4biddenknowledge Academy is on a mission to make advanced knowledge, sacred wisdom, and financial empowerment accessible to all — regardless of background.Limited-Time Offer: The Academy is currently available for just $55/month or $444/year — a promotional price (50% off the regular $111/month) that underscores Carson’s commitment to accessibility and value.About 4biddenknowledge Inc.Founded by Billy Carson, 4biddenknowledge Inc. is a conscious media empire spanning streaming TV, best-selling books, cutting-edge technology, space research, global tours, and now, transformative education. Its mission is to bridge the gap between science and spirituality, empowering people to awaken their inner genius and take control of their reality.To enroll or learn more, visit: Skool.com/4biddenknowledgeFor press inquiries, interviews, or partnerships, please contact: investors@4biddenknowledge.com and/or customersvc@4biddenknowledge.com

