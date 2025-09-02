De Nora Launches Oxicore™: A Scalable Chlorine Dioxide Generator with a High Conversion Rate

Submerged reactor offers unmatched safety

MILAN, ITALY, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- De Nora Water Technologies has introduced Oxicore™, a next-generation chlorine dioxide generator as the latest product line in its Capital Controlsgroup of water treatment technologies. Offering exceptional modular scalability and a high conversion rate, Oxicore™ officially launches at the Global Water Expo in Saudi Arabia.Oxicore™ delivers an up to 99% ClO₂ yield with precise dosing and on-demand production. The scalable nature of Oxicore™ makes it very flexible for a wide range of plant layouts, with a modular skid design that allows operators to expand capacity with minimal disruption, just by adding units. This feature also reduces the need for spare parts and minimizes installation costs.The safest underwater reactor in the industry, Oxicore™ operates without atmospheric tanks, includes onboard leak detection and fail-safe shutdowns, features continuous dilution to prevent gas accumulation, and is designed for safe and easy accessibility during maintenance.Oxicore™ produces chlorine dioxide on demand using hydrochloric acid and sodium chlorite with a high reaction yield in a submerged reactor. The system can inject ClO₂ directly into a pressurized pipe or water basin and is especially well-suited for a wide range of applications including municipal utilities treating potable water, industrial users managing process water or cooling towers, and facilities requiring scalable, containerized disinfection systems.Chlorine dioxide is a powerful and selective disinfectant. Unlike traditional chlorine, ClO₂ does not promote the formation of disinfection byproducts. With growing demand for on-site generation, more sustainable treatment methods, and advanced safety protocols, Oxicore™ U meets an urgent need for next-generation disinfection systems.Oxicore™ is the latest development from De Nora’s world class Capital Controlschlorine dioxide generating water treatment systems, built on more than 45 years of chlorine dioxide expertise and more than 400 installations worldwide.About De NoraIndustrie De Nora S.p.A. is an Italian multinational company founded in 1923 and listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange. A global leader in electrochemical processes and technologies for water management, it provides products and services that enable industrial processes in the chlor-alkali, electronics, battery, water treatment (both municipal and industrial), and green hydrogen sectors. With an operational presence across multiple regions—including the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia—De Nora delivers customized solutions, effectively and reliably meeting market demands. Committed to ESG principles, the company integrates environmental sustainability and social responsibility into all its activities.For further information and to access the Media Kit: Media Kit | De Nora Investor RelationsChiara Locati+39 02 2129 2124ir@denora.comMedia RelationsBarabino & PartnersOffice: +39 02/72.02.35.35Sabrina Ragone – s.ragone@barabino.it +39 338 25 19 534Elena Magni – e.magni@barabino.it + 39 348 478 7490

