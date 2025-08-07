This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – August 7, 2025
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionalsSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech Weekly: Innovation in Construction – No. 119
• RESCON Urges Federal Action to Boost Ontario’s Housing Construction
• Pipe-Layers to Tower Cranes: Alberta Centre Prepares Operators for the Future
• Geo Week Announces Powerful Strategic Partnerships for 2026 Event
• Workforce Innovation in Focus at Elevate 2025 Summit in Washington, DC
• IAPMO Publishes ROC for 2027 UPC and UMC – Stakeholder Input Invited
• AABC Webinar: Periodic TAB of Existing Buildings
• ABB Expands Canadian Operations with Major Grid Resilience Tech Investment
• The MONTREAL OF THE FURURE® 2025: A Visionary Look at the City’s Urban Evolution
• Canada Invests in Lumber, Workers, and Housing with Major Industrial Strategy
• Using SharePoint as a Document Control Hub in Construction Projects
• Make the Numbers Work on Every Construction Project
• Delivering High Performance Data Centers
• Video - Tough & Versatile: J-MAX® Floor Slats Handle It All
• PCL Construction’s Chris Gower Named One of Construction’s Most Influential People for 2025
• Importance of column-free engineering to maximizing space
• CBTU Launches National Campaign Honouring Tradespeople Behind Historic Energy Project
• Power BI 101 for Legacy Data Integrators
