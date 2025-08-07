This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – August 7, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• RESCON Urges Federal Action to Boost Ontario’s Housing Construction• Pipe-Layers to Tower Cranes: Alberta Centre Prepares Operators for the Future• Geo Week Announces Powerful Strategic Partnerships for 2026 Event• Workforce Innovation in Focus at Elevate 2025 Summit in Washington, DC• IAPMO Publishes ROC for 2027 UPC and UMC – Stakeholder Input Invited• AABC Webinar: Periodic TAB of Existing Buildings• ABB Expands Canadian Operations with Major Grid Resilience Tech Investment• The MONTREAL OF THE FURURE2025: A Visionary Look at the City’s Urban Evolution• Canada Invests in Lumber, Workers, and Housing with Major Industrial Strategy• Using SharePoint as a Document Control Hub in Construction Projects• Delivering High Performance Data Centers• Video - Tough & Versatile: J-MAXFloor Slats Handle It All• PCL Construction’s Chris Gower Named One of Construction’s Most Influential People for 2025• Importance of column-free engineering to maximizing space• CBTU Launches National Campaign Honouring Tradespeople Behind Historic Energy ProjectStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

