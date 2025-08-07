Southampton Hospital Foundation’s 67th Annual Summer Party Raises More Than $1.6 Million

Vice Chairs Hollis Forbes, Jean Shafiroff, Melanie Wambold, and Cindy Willis; Chair Sarah Wetenhall; and Vice Chairs Margo Nederlander, Sheila Fuchs, and Laura Lofaro Freeman. (Photo: Mark Sagliocco) Honorees Kate and Andrew Davis. (Photo: Jason Lowrie/BFA.com) Southampton Hospital Foundation Logo

Themed "A Night in Marrakesh," the event—known as the longest-running benefit in the Hamptons—transported guests to a Moroccan-inspired oasis.

The energy, the generosity, the shared sense of purpose—it was all a reflection of the deep connection our community has to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.” — Sarah Wetenhall

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, August 2, nearly 400 supporters from across the East End gathered under the iconic tents on Wickapogue Road for the Southampton Hospital Foundation ’s 67th Annual Summer Party. The evening raised over $1.6 million in support of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) and the newly opened Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department (EHED).“The Summer Party is always a special night, but this year felt especially meaningful. The energy, the generosity, the shared sense of purpose—it was all a reflection of the deep connection our community has to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital," said Sarah Wetenhall, Summer Party Chair and Southampton Hospital Foundation board member. "I'm so proud to have chaired this unforgettable evening and grateful to everyone who came together to support the essential care provided by Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the new Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department."Themed "A Night in Marrakesh," the event—known as the longest-running benefit in the Hamptons—transported guests to a Moroccan-inspired oasis brought to life by DeJuan Stroud's breathtaking design.The evening began with a lively cocktail hour featuring specialty drinks—including The Macklowe's signature Gold Fashioned—and musical entertainment by American Idol alum Christiaan Padavan. Guests enjoyed Moroccan-style décor, henna artistry, and an array of elegant canapés.Dinner, curated by Elegant Affairs and paired with wines from Wölffer Estate Vineyard, was followed by a spirited paddle auction led by celebrity auctioneer Lydia Fenet. The night concluded with decadent desserts and dancing to Overdrive.Kate and Andrew Davis were honored for their unwavering generosity, advocacy, and commitment to expanding access to healthcare on the East End.“What stood out to me this year was not just the generosity, but the genuine enthusiasm for advancing healthcare on the East End,” James D. Forbes, board chairman of The Southampton Hospital Association. “The community clearly understands the value of the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the new East Hampton Emergency Department—and they showed up to support it in a big way. It’s a powerful reminder of what’s possible when people care deeply and act collectively.”A distinguished group of supporters contributed to the success of the evening, including: Veronica Atkins, Jane Bartman, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Maria Brisbane, Marlene Brown, Margo and John Catsimatidis, Wendy and Howard Cox, Kate and Andrew Davis, Margaret and Eric Friedberg, Robert and Joyce Giuffra, David Granville, Jamee and Peter Gregory, Audrey and Martin Gruss, Mark and Susan Kendall, Maureen and Steve Klinsky, Jay Lieberman, Tina Livanos, Fern Mallis, Julie and Billy Macklowe, Jimmy and Margo Nederlander, John Paulson, Jeff Pfeifle, Roz and Nat Perlmutter, Kathy and Othon Prounis, Cami and Tarek Raucci, Peter Thomas Roth, Barbara and Randall Smith, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Kimberly and Eric Waldman, Cindy Willis, and Barbara Digan Zweig.Southampton Hospital Foundation board members who supported the event included Laura Lofaro Freeman and husband Jim, Father Alex Karloutsos and wife Xanthi, Jackie Mitchell, Jean Shafiroff and husband Martin, and Sarah Wetenhall and husband Andrew, who also serves on the Southampton Hospital Association board.Additional Southampton Hospital Association board members lending their support included: Chairman James D. Forbes and wife Hollis, President Emily Mastaler and husband Jon McAuliffe, Treasurer John Wambold and wife Melanie, Howard E. Cox, Andrew Davis and wife Kate, Elena A. Ford and husband Mitchell Seldin, J. Oscar Molina, Allison Morrow, Florence R. Rolston, MD, Darin Wiggins, MD, Daniel M. Van Arsdale, DO, and Chairman Emeritus Ken Wright.Stony Brook leadership also played a central role, including Carol Gomes, CEO/COO of Stony Brook University Hospital; William Wertheim, Executive Vice President of Stony Brook Medicine; and Andrea Goldsmith, President of Stony Brook University.Hollis Forbes, Laura Lofaro Freeman, Sheila Fuchs, Margo Nederlander, Jean Shafiroff, Melanie Wambold, and Cindy Willis served as Summer Party Vice Chairs, while Associate Chairs included Brooke Bohnsack, Elizabeth Bowden, Kingsley Crawford, Haley Willis Ludlow, Jacqueline McDermott, Carrie Pasternak Myrlak, Stephanie Nass, Caitlin Diebold O’Connell, Kristin Pasternak, and Lynn A. Scotti.Gregory D’Elia and Lisa Tamburini served as Publicity Chairs, with Nancy Stone as Corporate Partnership Chair.Luminous Designs produced lighting and sound.Media Sponsors included Dan’s Papers, Express News Group, Hamptons Magazine, Hamptons Social, James Lane Post, The Purist, Social Life, and Spotlight on the Hamptons.All proceeds from the evening support Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s continued investment in health services across the South Fork, including the Paulson Family Emergency Department and the new Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department. Additional photos can be found here . For more information about the Southampton Hospital Foundation, visit: southamptonhospitalfoundation.org About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF)The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of our community. We heighten awareness and maximize private philanthropy to advance the hospital’s mission. Our focus is on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our East End neighbors.About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH)With 120 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a designated Level III Trauma Center and primary stroke center. The hospital includes the Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department, The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu

