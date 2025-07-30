Aerin Lauder Inspires at East Hampton Emergency Department Luncheon

Co-Chair Mary Margaret Trousdale, guest speaker Aerin Lauder, and Co-Chairs Liz Lange, Jill Davis, Kate Davis and Hollis Forbes. (Photo: Mark Sagliocco) Southampton Hospital Foundation logo

Aerin Lauder—style icon, author, & founder of AERIN—led a captivating talk on beauty, branding, & legacy at the East Hampton Emergency Department Luncheon.

When I think about flowers, my earliest memories are of my mother and grandmother.” — Aerin Lauder

EAST HAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, July 17, 2025, Aerin Lauder—style icon, author, and founder of AERIN— led a fascinating discussion about beauty, branding, and legacy to an audience of nearly 200 guests at the 5th annual East Hampton Emergency Department fundraiser luncheon , held at the picturesque Maidstone Club.Chaired by East Hampton residents Jill Davis, Kate Davis, Hollis Forbes, Liz Lange, and Mary Margaret Trousdale, the event began with a presentation from Lauder, who spoke about her newest book, Living with Flowers, life lessons from her grandmother, Estée Lauder, her special connection to East Hampton, and more. Presented by the Southampton Hospital Foundation, the event was held in support of the new Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department.“When I think about flowers, my earliest memories are of my mother and grandmother. They were the ones that introduced me to my love of beauty, fragrance, and beautiful flowers in the home,” Lauder shared. The matriarch always had fresh flowers when you walked into her home. “She taught me the importance of effortless beauty, attention to detail, and scent,” she said.When speaking about her home in East Hampton, she told guests, “To me, this is my paradise. This is where I look forward to staying. It was my grandmother’s home.” She utilizes local farmstands to create arrangements for her home. “I think farmstand flowers are the best,” she shared.When looking for inspiration, Lauder turns to travel, friends, and even Instagram. “Even if you’re staying put, do something that opens your eyes. You don’t have to go very far to be inspired,” Lauder shared.The conversation culminated with a Q&A with questions from the audience.Guests included Veronica Atkins, Bette-Ann Gwathmey, Allegra Kelly, Ros L'Esperance, Southampton Hospital Foundation Board Members Jackie Mitchell and Jean Shafiroff, Charlotte Moss, Southampton Hospital Association Board Member Louise Phanstiel and husband Howard Phanstiel, Nina Rumbough, and Virginia Schwerin.Following the talk, a delicious lunch was served and guests stayed on to enjoy the ocean views and to mingle with friends.Since its inception, the East Hampton Emergency Department Luncheon has raised over $1.2 million.For more information about the Southampton Hospital Foundation, visit southamptonhospitalfoundation.org . Additional images are available [here] ________________________________________About the Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency DepartmentLocated at 400 Pantigo Place in East Hampton, the Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department is one of the few freestanding emergency departments in New York State. The 23,000-square-foot, off-campus extension of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Emergency Department provides 24/7, year-round emergency care, including holidays, for residents and visitors across the East End.Since opening in May 2025, the EHED has already served more than 2,000 patients—a powerful testament to the community’s urgent need for accessible, local emergency care.The facility is open 365 days a year, including holidays and features:• Cardiac monitoring in every exam room• Dedicated resuscitation and isolation rooms• Specialized fast-track areas for pediatric, OB/GYN, and general care• Advanced diagnostic imaging (MRI, CT, ultrasound, and X-ray)• On-site ambulance transport for hospital admissions________________________________________About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF)The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of our community. We heighten awareness and maximize private philanthropy to advance the hospital’s mission. Our focus is on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our East End neighbors.About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH)With 120 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a designated Level III Trauma Center and primary stroke center. The hospital includes the Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department, The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu About Stony Brook Medicine (SBM)Stony Brook Medicine integrates and elevates all of Stony Brook University’s health-related initiatives: education, research and patient care. It includes five Health Sciences schools — Dental Medicine, Health Technology and Management, Medicine, Nursing and Social Welfare — as well as Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and more than 200 community-based healthcare settings throughout Suffolk County. 