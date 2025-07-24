Southampton Hospital Foundation Presents the 67th Summer Party: A Night in Marrakesh

John Wattiker, Pamela Glassman, Sarah Wetenhall, Rachel Zoe, Malcolm Carfrae and Joey Wölffer at Southampton Hospital Foundation’s 66th Annual Summer Party. (Photo: Mark Sagliocco for Southampton Hospital Foundation) Southampton Hospital Foundation

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, August 2, 2025, supporters from across the East End will gather under the iconic tents on Wickapogue Road in Southampton for the Southampton Hospital Foundation ’s 67th Annual Summer Party , benefiting Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) and the newly opened Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department (EHED).This year’s event, “A Night in Marrakesh,” invites guests to an enchanting evening filled with vibrant colors, rich flavors, and captivating charm — bringing the magic of Marrakesh to the heart of Southampton. From cocktails to the final dance, the night blends elegance, celebration, and purpose in support of life-saving care on the East End.Sarah Wetenhall, a Southampton Hospital Foundation board member, returns as Summer Party Chair, bringing her signature creativity, dedication, and expertise to the cause.“The Summer Party is such a beloved tradition, and I’m thrilled to chair this vital fundraiser again,” Wetenhall noted. “It’s inspiring to see so many come together in support of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the new Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department’s critical medical services. It’s a night that reminds us how powerful we can be when we unite for a cause that impacts all of us.”The evening will celebrate honorees Kate and Andrew Davis for their unwavering generosity, advocacy, and commitment to strengthening healthcare access on the East End.“Kate and Andrew are true champions of our mission,” said Julia McCormack, Southampton Hospital Foundation President. “Their support has made a lasting impact on the community, and we are honored to recognize their contributions at this year’s Summer Party.”At 6 p.m., guests will enter a scene transformed by DeJuan Stroud’s breathtaking designs. Elegant Affairs will provide Moroccan-inspired canapés during the cocktail hour, accompanied by live lounge music from “American Idol” alum Christiaan Padavan. Wölffer Estate Vineyard will once again serve as the title wine sponsor, with guests enjoying selections from the iconic Sagaponack winery throughout the evening.At 7 p.m., a seated dinner will be served, followed by a paddle auction led by auctioneer Lydia Fenet, decadent dessert offerings, and dancing to Overdrive. Luminous Designs will produce lighting and sound.“The opening of the East Hampton Emergency Department has already made a tangible impact,” noted James D. Forbes, board chairman of The Southampton Hospital Association. “Since its opening in late May, the facility has treated over 2,000 patients, underscoring the urgent need for expanded emergency care on the East End. The Summer Party is a testament to our community’s generosity and commitment to ensuring that high-quality healthcare is always within reach.”The 2025 Summer Party Vice Chairs are Hollis Forbes, Laura Lofaro Freeman, Sheila Fuchs, Margo Nederlander, Jean Shafiroff, Melanie Wambold, and Cindy Willis, while Associate Chairs include Brooke Bohnsack, Elizabeth Bowden, Kingsley Crawford, Haley Willis Ludlow, Jacqueline McDermott, Carrie Pasternak Myrlak, Stephanie Nass, Caitlin Diebold O’Connell, Kristin Pasternak, and Lynn A. Scotti.Gregory D’Elia and Lisa Tamburini will serve as Publicity Chairs, with Nancy Stone as Corporate Partnership Chair.Media Sponsors include Dan’s Papers, Express News Group, Hamptons Magazine, Hamptons Social, James Lane Post, The Purist, Social Life, and Spotlight on the Hamptons.All proceeds from the evening will support Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s continued investment in health services across the South Fork, including the Paulson Family Emergency Department and the new Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department.To purchase tickets, reserve a table, or learn more, visit: bit.ly/SHFSummerParty2025.About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF)The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of our community. We heighten awareness and maximize private philanthropy to advance the hospital’s mission. Our focus is on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our East End neighbors.About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH)With 120 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a designated Level III Trauma Center and primary stroke center. The hospital includes the Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department, The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu

