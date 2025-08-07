Two Jupiter Nonprofits Join Forces to Provide Service Dogs and Support for Local Children in Need

Ethan Hawn and adopted pup, Leo Ethan Hawn and his mom with Carrie MonteLeon, Jason Gluck and adopted pup, Leo

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful display of what Locals Helping Localstruly means, two Jupiter-based nonprofits, Furry Friends and Chasin A Dream Foundation , have joined forces to support local children battling life-threatening illnesses, disabilities, and trauma.As part of this new collaboration, Furry Friends CEO Jason Gluck has committed to providing free adoptions, free vaccinations, and lifetime training to any Chasin A Dream warrior family. The goal: to match local children with emotional support and service animals while removing the financial burden of pet ownership.“This is what happens when the right people come together for the right reasons,” said Lori Griffith, founder of Chasin A Dream Foundation. “In a community like ours, partnerships like this are the heartbeat of everything we stand for. Furry Friends stepping up in this way is a true reflection of Locals Helping Locals- meeting families where they are and giving them real, lasting support during the hardest times.”The first official match of the partnership tells the story best.A 7-month-old pup named Larry - now Leo - was adopted from Furry Friends in July and is being trained as a service dog for Ethan Hawn, a young Jupiter warrior with a complex medical history. Ethan, who survived Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome and multiple surgeries, including open-heart surgery, will now have a service companion to support his continued healing and independence.Leo, who arrived at Furry Friends in June as a transfer from Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control, showed immediate signs of emotional attunement, focus, and resilience - key traits of a great service animal. His training officially began this week with local expert Carrie Monteleon of Alpha Dog Training , who will guide him on his journey to becoming Ethan’s full-time support dog.“We’re honored to support the incredible work that Chasin A Dream is doing,” said Jason Gluck, CEO of Furry Friends. “Our missions align in the most meaningful way, and together, we’re creating bonds between animals and children that truly change lives.”This partnership adds a powerful new layer to Chasin A Dream’s mission of providing direct, individualized support to children in our community - and gives adoptable animals a renewed sense of purpose.To learn more about Ethan’s story and the warrior families supported by Chasin A Dream Foundation, visit www.chasinadream.org . For information on Furry Friends and adoptable animals, visit www.furryfriendsadoption.org About Chasin A Dream FoundationChasin A Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Jupiter, Florida, dedicated to supporting local children battling life-threatening illnesses, disabilities, and trauma. Through direct, transparent aid and community-driven initiatives like Locals Helping Locals™, the Foundation offers hope and relief when families need it most.About Furry FriendsFurry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch is a no-kill rescue organization based in Jupiter, FL. Dedicated to saving lives and strengthening the human-animal bond, Furry Friends offers adoption services, veterinary care, and compassionate community partnerships.About Alpha Dog TrainingAlpha Dog Training, led by Carrie Monteleon, provides professional obedience, behavior, and service dog training in Palm Beach County. Carrie is known for her thoughtful, relationship-based approach to helping dogs and families thrive together.

