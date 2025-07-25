Havenlly by Lilly Named Presenting Sponsor of Pumpkin Fest 2025 Benefiting Chasin A Dream Foundation

Havenlly by Lilly is the Presenting Sponsor of Chasin a Dream's Pumpkin Fest 2025

Pumpkin Fest 2025 teams up with Havenlly by Lilly to bring community, creativity, and care to local families in need.

Lilly embodies everything Pumpkin Fest is about - family, creativity, and community love.” — Lori Griffith, Founder of Chasin A Dream Foundation

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chasin A Dream Foundation is proud to welcome Havenlly by Lilly , a beloved custom embroidery studio, as the Presenting Sponsor of Pumpkin Fest 2025, taking place Saturday, October 11, from 11 AM – 4 PM at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, FL.Founded by local creative Lilly Havens, Havenlly by Lilly specializes in personalized, handcrafted embroidery pieces designed to bring comfort, connection, and celebration to life’s most meaningful moments. With a heart for giving back and a passion for community, Lilly’s partnership with Chasin A Dream is a natural extension of her mission to help others feel seen and supported.“It’s an absolute honor to have Havenlly by Lilly join us as this year’s presenting sponsor,” said Lori Griffith, Founder of Chasin A Dream Foundation. “Lilly embodies everything Pumpkin Fest is about - family, creativity, and community love. Her support helps us continue to provide life-changing assistance to local children and families in medical crisis.”Pumpkin Fest 2025 is one of Palm Beach County’s largest family festivals, expected to draw thousands for a fun-filled day of fall activities including a giant pumpkin patch, live entertainment, food trucks, kids’ games, vendor booths, costume contests, and more - all while raising vital funds for Chasin A Dream’s Warrior Families.Vendor spaces are sold out, but limited sponsorship opportunities are still available. This is a powerful way for local businesses to connect with the community while supporting an impactful cause.To learn more about Pumpkin Fest 2025 or to become a sponsor, visit chasinadream.org or follow @chasinadreamfoundation.To explore custom embroidery and heartfelt gifts, visit havenllybylilly.com.About Chasin A Dream FoundationChasin A Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Jupiter, FL, dedicated to helping local children battling life-threatening illnesses, disabilities, and trauma. Through direct, transparent assistance, the foundation ensures 100% of donations go to families in need.About Havenlly by LillyHavenlly by Lilly is a custom embroidery studio founded by Lilly Havens. Each piece is lovingly designed to tell a story, celebrate meaningful moments, and provide comfort to those who need it most. From baby gifts to memory keepsakes, Havenlly by Lilly helps people feel seen and supported - one stitch at a time.

