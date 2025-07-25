Hype Boss Launches Small Business Division to Offer Strategic, Affordable Marketing for Local Brands

Ben Meller of Hype Boss' Small Business Division Sara Cardenas of Hype Boss' Small Business Division

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hype Boss , a rapidly expanding creative and brand strategy agency headquartered in South Florida, announced the official launch of its Small Business Division, a dedicated arm built to deliver strategic, affordable marketing support to local businesses navigating growth in a digital-first economy.The new division is helmed by Ben Meller and Sara Cardenas, two rising leaders who have played a pivotal role behind the scenes of the Meyer Lucas companies’ online visibility and brand success. Their combined expertise in content strategy, SEO, creative execution, and real-time marketing brings a fresh, highly effective approach to digital support for small businesses seeking traction without the overhead of a full-scale marketing team.“Our small business clients deserve access to the same level of creativity, clarity, and consistency that national brands receive,” said Holly Meyer Lucas, Founder and CEO of Hype Boss. “This division was designed with the intention to meet small businesses exactly where they are and help them build visibility and momentum with confidence.”Powered by Proven TalentNow in their second year with the Meyer Lucas portfolio, Ben and Sara have been instrumental in helping company content reach hundreds of thousands of viewers across social platforms. Sara, a Marketing and Management student at the University of Miami, was personally trained under Meyer Lucas on brand voice development, SEO blogging, and audience growth strategy. Her content work spans high-conversion blog writing, platform-native social campaigns, and Google Business optimization.Ben, a Marketing student at the University of Alabama and a performing arts alum of Dreyfoos School of the Arts, brings a strong creative lens to the team. Known for fast-turn storytelling, trend-savvy video content, and community-first messaging, Ben’s creative intuition has helped power content for multiple Hype Boss clients and brands across South Florida.“Ben and Sara have grown into two of the most capable, strategic content minds we’ve worked with,” said Meyer Lucas. “They understand the creative side and the business side - and they’re bringing that full-force to local businesses that need support now more than ever.”A Strategic Resource for Local BrandsFrom stylists and fitness studios to local retailers and real estate professionals, the new Small Business Division provides real marketing solutions without the high-cost agency model. Core services include:Social Media Management (video, reels, short-form, grid design)SEO-Optimized Blogging and Website ContentGoogle Business Profile Setup + OptimizationEmail Newsletters and Brand MessagingTrend-Based Reels and Campaign Strategy“Our goal is to take the guesswork out of marketing for local businesses,” said Sara Cardenas. “We’ve worked behind the scenes with elite-level brands - and now we’re channeling that same clarity and consistency into helping small businesses thrive.”“We know what it’s like to create content from scratch and build visibility fast,” added Ben Meller. “This division isn’t just about making brands look good. It’s about helping them grow.”The launch follows a series of strategic wins for Hype Boss, including the recent debut of PodPlus Studios at The Mother Ship , the addition of new creative talent, and continued brand momentum for the agency’s high-performing roster of clients.About Hype BossFounded in 2023 by award-winning entrepreneur and brand strategist Holly Meyer Lucas, Hype Boss is a creative agency specializing in visibility strategy, content creation, and modern PR. Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, the agency works with businesses, founders, and creators to craft bold brand identities and drive sustainable growth through strategic storytelling. Known for its clarity-first approach, Hype Boss supports brands across all industries - from startups and luxury real estate to lifestyle, tech, and small business sectors.

