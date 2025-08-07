A Powerful New Wellness Ritual Arrives to the Shores of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday 3 August a transformative new wellness experience made its debut in the UAE: the region’s first-ever floating breathwork in the sea. Held under the moonlight at MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, this unique event brought together the healing power of the ocean, conscious breath and immersive ritual in a way never before seen anywhere in the world.Curated in collaboration with renowned breathwork and meditation guide Ashley Edelman of Immersiv Collective, the session welcomed over 20 participants for the official launch that included media, wellness experts and influencers.Participants were guided through a soulful journey: beginning with a welcome ritual and somatic activation, followed by the floating breathwork experience as they drifted in the calm waters of the Arabian Gulf, and closing with a reflective herbal tea ceremony on the sand.The water amplified the emotional and physical release, offering a rare sense of stillness and deep reset.“There’s something deeply transformative about surrendering to the sea while reconnecting with your breath,” said Ashley Edelman, co-creator of the experience. “This session was about helping people release, reset and return to stillness and the water amplified every part of that - Dubai is ready for this level of immersive wellness.”Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai added:“At MGallery the Retreat, we are committed to pioneering wellness offerings that go beyond the expected. This floating breathwork session exemplifies our mission to host experiences that are not only innovative, but also deeply healing. We are proud to support thisfirst-of-its-kind journey and look forward to expanding it even further.”Ashley Edelman weaves together the stillness of monkhood, the precision of performance psychology, and the depth of transformational coaching. His sessions are not just facilitated, they’re felt. Through his intuitive, grounded presence, participants experience emotional release, deep clarity, and a profound return to self, especially when floating in the embrace of the ocean. On 3 August 2025, he held space for a community ready to explore the edges of stillness and embodiment in an entirely new way.The next floating breathwork in the sea experience will take place on Sunday 17 August 2025 at MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai and from there, every Sunday. Early interest is strong, with future sessions anticipated to sell out quickly.For more information and for booking, visit www.immersiv.ae or follow @immersiv.collective, @consciously_ash and @theretreatpalmdubai on instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About MGallery The Retreat Palm DubaiThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options, and luxurious accommodations.About Ashley EdelmanAshley is a globally respected breathwork and meditation facilitator whose practice fuses ancient contemplative disciplines, mindset coaching, and performance psychology to guide participants into profound emotional release, inner clarity, and deep stillness. Grounded yet intuitive, he creates containers that harmonize somatic intelligence with transformative presence - helping individuals access levels of embodiment and calm rarely experienced in urban life.About Immersiv CollectiveImmersiv Collective is led by Ashley alongside collaborators like Melissa McAllister, is an experiential wellness company that pioneers immersive healing journeys in extraordinary settings. The Collective curates multi-sensory ceremonies, from ocean-bound breathwork rituals to moonlit somatic activations - each aimed at resetting the nervous system and reigniting connectedness. Their first-of-its-kind floating breathwork in the sea at The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery is a testament to their visionary ethos: creating cutting-edge wellness offerings that meet people where they are, and guide them gently into deeper presence and transformation.

