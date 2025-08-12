Construction Begins at NordSpace's Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) in Canada, Ahead of First Commercial Rocket Launch

Atlantic Spaceport Complex - SLC-02 Atlantic Spaceport Complex - Construction Mission Patch Unveil for First Launch "Getting Screeched In" with Minister Crocker

NordSpace's vision to build an end-to-end space missions company in Canada takes shape with construction at its Atlantic Spaceport Complex.

Like the land, air, and sea - space is now a critical domain we must unlock, and launch a sovereign capability we must own. Canada's economy, security, and future hang in the balance.” — Rahul Goel, CEO

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR, CANADA, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NordSpace Corp., a leading Canadian space technology company, announced today that construction has officially begun at its Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) in Newfoundland and Labrador, marking a pivotal milestone toward Canada’s first commercial space launch and first operational commercial spaceport. The groundbreaking at Space Launch Complex 02 (SLC-02) signals the start of a transformative project to establish Canada as a leader in the global space industry. The ASX, previously known as Spaceport Canada, is designed to support NordSpace’s Tundra orbital launch vehicle and partner launch vehicles, facilitating a wide range of orbital and suborbital missions situated at a 46 degree latitude outside the town of St. Lawrence.The Atlantic Spaceport Complex is a cornerstone of NordSpace’s mission to deliver sovereign and assured space access for Canada through an end-to-end space missions capability. The initial $10M phase of development for the Atlantic Spaceport Complex will feature two sites. SLC-01 will feature two launch pads for orbital missions including NordSpace’s Tundra vehicle and international launch partners from the U.S. and Europe. SLC-02 will consist of at least one smaller launch pad for suborbital missions, radar systems for vehicle tracking and space domain awareness, and other ground support equipment to enable all launch operations at the ASX. The facility is strategically positioned to offer launch inclinations between 46 to 100 degrees, enabling access to a wide range of orbits, from equatorial to polar, a unique advantage in North America.The ASX is expected to support NordSpace’s first commercial launch of its Taiga suborbital rocket later this year with its first launch window opening on August 25th 2025. Taiga is powered by the company’s proprietary 3D-printed Hadfield Mk III liquid rocket engine, and the mission is named "Getting Screeched In". The launch window is subject to road and power interruptions due to the ongoing state of emergency in Newfoundland and Labrador. This launch follows a series of successful tests, including a fully integrated Taiga rocket test on January 6th, 2025 , and a month-long qualification campaign for the Hadfield Mk III engine completed in July 2025. The engine, tested at NordSpace’s Darkhorse engine test cell in Northeastern Ontario, demonstrated rapid refurbishment capabilities and turnarounds between tests, paving the way for reusable and cost-effective launch operations.NordSpace’s CEO and founder, Rahul Goel, said, “The start of construction at the Atlantic Spaceport Complex is a seminal moment for Canada. This is not just about building a launch site; it’s about building a future where Canada leads in space exploration, innovation, and security. The ASX is critical national infrastructure that will unlock assured access to space, ensuring our sovereignty and fostering economic growth for generations. We are committed to making the vision of a true sovereign end-to-end space missions capability a reality, and today’s groundbreaking is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication, speed, and capability.”The Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador said “Today, we’re looking to further expand our aerospace and defence sector to encompass not only land, sea and air, but space as well. NordSpace is an exciting young company, and they are working to establish a space port in the Town of St. Lawrence, here in Newfoundland, that would provide Canada with sovereign space launch capabilities that it has been lacking for too long. The Provincial Government is strongly supportive of NordSpace’s project, which will open the door in this province to a commercial space sector that is expected to be worth $40 to $50 billion in Canada. This will bring more highly-skilled, well-paid jobs to our province, and the great awe and inspiration that space travel evokes in us all.”The ASX will also support NordSpace’s broader portfolio, including its SHARP (Supersonic and Hypersonic Applications Research Platform) program, announced in March 2025. SHARP includes the Arrow, Sabre, and M2S-HyRock vehicles, designed for hypersonic defence and research missions. Additionally, NordSpace is preparing to launch its first satellite, Terra Nova, in 2026 aboard SpaceX's Transporter 17 mission, equipped with a proprietary Edge-AI Imaging system (Chronos-AI), a proprietary electric propulsion system (Zephyr-EP), and built around the company's scalable Athena small satellite bus. NordSpace is also expanding its manufacturing facility in Markham (ON) to quadruple production capacity by 2027, and opening its fourth location in St. John's (NL) to facilitate mission operations for the Atlantic Spaceport Complex in St. Lawrence (NL).Space Canada's CEO and former Premier of New Brunswick, Brian Gallant, said "The value of developing domestic space launch capabilities, including commercial, cannot be understated as it will allow us to launch Canadian space technologies from Canada. In addition to the fact that the demand for commercial launch services is growing both nationally and globally, given space is a strategic sector playing a pivotal role in defence by protecting our security and sovereignty, Canada needs to enhance its domestic launch capabilities."NordSpace’s efforts have garnered support from key government partners, including Transport Canada, NAV Canada, the Canadian Space Agency, and the Department of National Defence. The company is also collaborating with the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador to ensure the ASX meets domestic and national needs. NordSpace's activities are poised to generate significant economic benefits, including an estimated 650 highly qualified jobs over the next decade and $2.5B in economic development.About NordSpaceNordSpace, established in 2022, develops vertically integrated solutions for responsive orbital launch vehicles, spaceports, turn-key satellites, and mission-critical software systems. Fully designed, built, and flown in Canada to go from anywhere on Earth to anywhere in space. The company’s mission is to advance life on Earth through space, delivering innovation, jobs, national security, and sovereignty.

