NordSpace Successfully Tests Integrated Rocket, Completes Major Step Towards Canada’s First Commercial Space Launch

NordSpace's Rocket Static Fire Minister Fedeli Visits NordSpace

Canada finds itself at a critical juncture with its sovereignty in space at stake. NordSpace's successful integrated rocket test marks a major leap forward.

Like the land, air, and sea, space is no longer some final frontier for Canada. Space is an essential domain we must unlock and launch a sovereign capability we must own.” — Rahul Goel, CEO

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 4:25 PM EST on Monday January 6th, 2025, NordSpace successfully tested its fully integrated sub-orbital rocket, Taiga, marking a significant step forward in preparation for Canada’s first commercial space launch. NordSpace is a leading Canadian space technology company founded in 2022, building and launching orbital launch vehicles in Canada. Taiga is the only known commercial liquid rocket being developed in Canada, and is expected to launch later this year, setting the foundation for the company’s orbital rocket, Tundra. NordSpace is currently in the advanced phases of completing the flight-ready version of Taiga.NordSpace recently announced that it had earmarked $5M as a Phase A investment in Spaceport Canada , a new commercial spaceport being built by NordSpace to support the company’s launch efforts as well as support other launch partners. The company will be breaking ground on Spaceport Canada in 2025 and is planning its first launch in the same year. Less than a year ago, NordSpace announced the successful test of its proprietary in-house designed and 3D printed single-piece Hadfield engine . The regeneratively cooled Hadfield series of engines are the only known commercial orbital-class liquid rocket engines in Canada, designed to propel NordSpace's launch vehicle, Tundra, to carry up to 500 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Although significantly more complex in comparison to other propulsion technologies, liquid bipropellant rocket engines promise far greater performance, scalability, safety, and reliability.Canada finds itself at a critical juncture with its sovereignty in space at stake. If Canada does not develop the most basic form of small/medium lift domestic launch capabilities, the nation will continue relying on and paying foreign launch providers to deliver the entirety of its payloads. These include small, often shoe-box sized, satellites increasingly serving critical functions for Canadians such as combating wildfires, providing connectivity, and ensuring national security. As the only G7 nation and the only 5 Eyes nation that has not conducted orbital launches, the necessity of capitalizing on this multi-billion dollar opportunity to develop a new industry for Canada comes with significant benefits - technological independence, environmental awareness and protection, job creation, economic development, as well as defence and national security.NordSpace's CEO and founder, Rahul Goel, said “This successful test is not only a testament to our team and nation’s unmatched technical capabilities, but also our resilience and sheer determination. I witnessed our team for days on end battling extreme conditions with undefeated resolve and grit. It confirmed that we do have the right stuff, and we will deliver this incredibly important sovereign capability for all Canadians. Like the land, air, and sea, space is no longer some final frontier for Canada. Space is an essential domain we must unlock, and launch a capability we must own. Without it, we are jeopardizing not only our sovereignty, environment, security and economy, but are also relegating Canada to a participatory instead of a leadership role in this domain. NordSpace will not let this happen.”Earlier this month, NordSpace announced the inaugural Canadian Space Launch Conference (CSLC) ( www.spacelaunch.ca ). The first event of its kind in Canada which will invite participants from industry, academia, and government to plan Canada’s future commercial launch efforts.NordSpace is working closely with the Canadian Government and its many industrial partners to ensure a safe and historic launch from Canadian soil, and would like to thank Transport Canada, 3 Canadian Space Division, Department of National Defence, Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada, NAV Canada, Space Canada, the Province of Ontario, and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador for their substantial efforts.Space Canada's CEO and former Premier of New Brunswick, Brian Gallant, who will be delivering the keynote at the CSLC, said "The value of developing domestic space launch capabilities, including commercial, cannot be understated as it will allow us to launch Canadian space technologies from Canada. In addition to the fact that the demand for commercial launch services is growing both nationally and globally, given space is a strategic sector playing a pivotal role in defence by protecting our security and sovereignty, Canada needs to enhance its domestic launch capabilities."Last year, the Government of Canada announced it supports commercial space launches in Canada with affirming remarks from the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne (Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry), and the Honourable Marc Garneau (Member of Parliament, former Canadian astronaut). "By enabling commercial space launch from Canada, we are creating the conditions for a vibrant and growing space sector, including an opportunity to create thousands of more jobs, which will make us more competitive internationally and more resilient at home.” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne.About NordSpaceNordSpace, established in 2022, develops vertically integrated solutions for responsive orbital launch vehicles, spaceports, turn-key satellites, and mission-critical software systems. 100% designed, built, and flown in Canada to go from anywhere on Earth, to anywhere in space.

NordSpace Taiga Rocket Static Fire

