NordSpace's Atlantic Spaceport Complex Joins Global Spaceport Alliance, Boosts Canada’s Global Space Infrastructure

Canada’s push for responsive, scalable space launch capabilities gains momentum with new Allied collaborations at the Atlantic Spaceport Complex in Newfoundland

The Atlantic Spaceport Complex is not only a gateway to orbit for responsive and scalable launch, but also a catalyst for economic transformation across Atlantic Canada, the Arctic region, and beyond.” — Rahul Goel, CEO

ST. LAWRENCE, NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR, CANADA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NordSpace announced today that its Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) has officially joined the Global Spaceport Alliance (GSA), the world’s premier coalition of commercial and government spaceport operators. The ASX is the only Canadian spaceport currently represented in the Alliance, anchoring Canada’s and the ASX's leadership position within the rapidly expanding global launch ecosystem.“Joining the Global Spaceport Alliance consolidates our mission to place Canada among the world’s leading launch nations,” said Rahul Goel, CEO of NordSpace. “The Atlantic Spaceport Complex is not only a gateway to orbit, but also a catalyst for economic transformation across Atlantic Canada, the Arctic region, and beyond. As we expand our partnerships and capabilities, we also see the ASX playing a strategic role in supporting NATO’s STARLIFT initiative, ensuring allied nations have secure, responsive launch capacity right here in Canada.” Recent announcements have underscored this vision. NordSpace’s collaborations with LeoLabs, C-CORE, and Kongsberg Geospatial are accelerating the ASX’s development into a fully networked aerospace hub. LeoLab’s space domain awareness radar system, C-CORE’s advanced ground communications stations in Atlantic Canada and on the Arctic Circle, and Kongsberg Geospatial’s mission control visualization and range safety systems will jointly strengthen the ASX’s operational readiness for responsive launch and on-orbit operations. Additional strategic partners and spaceport customers will be announced at a future date.The move comes at a time when the global space economy is experiencing unprecedented growth. According to a recent report by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company, the space sector currently exceeds $630 billion and is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035. As this market accelerates, spaceports are emerging as regional economic powerhouses, catalyzing high-value employment, advanced manufacturing, and international investment in surrounding communities. The Atlantic Spaceport Complex is being built to support small-lift orbital launches (500 kg to LEO or more, Tundra class) and will scale up to medium-lift (5,000 kg to LEO or more, Titan class) over the coming years, ensuring long-term competitiveness as the demand for larger payload capacity grows across the commercial and defence sectors.NordSpace will attend the GSA Spaceport Summit 2026, where leaders from across the world’s launch and infrastructure community convene to discuss safety standards, operational innovation, and cross-border cooperation in space access. “We are thrilled to welcome the Atlantic Spaceport Complex as the newest members of GSA,” responded Dr. George C. Nield, GSA Chairman. “We look forward to engaging in robust face-to-face discussions with them and other stakeholders on key topics of interest to the spaceport community. That’s what the GSA Spaceport Summit is all about!”For more information on NordSpace’s Atlantic Spaceport Complex or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.nordspace.com or contact contact@nordspace.com. NordSpace will also present updates on developments at the Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) at the second annual Canadian Space Launch Conference (CSLC) on May 5, 2026 in Ottawa. NordSpace's orbital rocket program is under active development, first satellites are undergoing testing and construction in preparation for launch in 2026, the Taiga sub-orbital rocket will be launching later this year from the ASX, and SHARP Sabre is slated for a 2026 launch. Rapid personnel, facilities, and infrastructure expansion are also underway.About Global Spaceport AllianceEstablished in 2015, the Global Spaceport Alliance has become the largest network of spaceports in the world. Members include spaceport operators, suppliers, and government and academic entities involved in the commercial space sector. GSA offers members timely access to information, the ability to engage with key decision makers, and the opportunity to participate in working groups targeting specific areas of interest to the spaceport ecosystem. For more information about the GSA Spaceport Summit 2026, visit https://www.globalspaceportalliance.com/gsa-spaceport-summit-2/ About NordSpaceNordSpace, established in 2022, develops vertically integrated solutions for responsive orbital launch vehicles, spaceports, turn-key satellites, and mission-critical software systems. 100% designed, built, and flown in Canada to go from anywhere on Earth to anywhere in space. The company’s mission is to advance life on Earth through space, delivering innovation, jobs, national security, and sovereignty.

