Don’t miss STEM Day at the Fair!

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Aug. 17, for a day full of STEM experiences at the Iowa State Fair. STEM Day at the Fair is a family-friendly event hosted by the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education. It’s free with admission to the fair. Visitors of all ages can learn about the many possibilities of how STEM touches our lives each and every day.

Check out the fun from last year captured in our Flickr album from STEM Day at the Fair 2024.

“STEM Day at the Fair is one of our biggest events of the year," said Justin Lewis, bureau chief for Iowa STEM. "We have just as much fun seeing the kids get excited to learn something new as they participate in a welding simulation or programming a robot. We see kids who want to go around the tent multiple times because they are having so much fun without realizing they are learning valuable lessons and skills.”

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Iowa State Fairground’s Grand Concourse, visitors can come-and-go, engaging in hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities facilitated by organizations across the state.

A special program will take place near the tent on the Grand Concourse around noon.

In addition to activities on the Grand Concourse, the MidAmerican Energy Stage will feature STEM stage performances throughout the day. Partners from Blank Park Zoo, Wartburg College, the Grout Museum and WOI-TV’s Local 5 Weather Lab Experience are scheduled to perform at the following times:

10 a.m. Blank Park Zoo

Discover the wonders of the natural world! Connect with a few of the Blank Park Zoo's Ambassador Animals and learn how you can take action for wildlife everywhere!

11 a.m. Grout Museum

“Mad Mixture” presentation where you will witness a combination of science experiments regarding temperature that will blow minds and keep the audience guessing while they learn.

1 p.m. Wartburg College

When we think of Iowa, many people think of cornfields, cattle and chickens; yet there are other forms of agriculture between our rivers. Wartburg College has herpetology for those individuals who enjoy cold-blooded and scaly creatures. Dr. Bechtel (Bec) will bring turtles, tortoises and snakes to provide a glimpse of the STEM research and animal husbandry happening on campus.

2 p.m. WOI-TV (The Local 5 Weather Lab Experience)

The Local 5 Weather Lab Experience will bring fun and energy to explain the science of weather through engaging experiments that relate directly to the weather. Get ready for crowd interaction and prizes for volunteer helpers!

With a full-day of activities, performances and all-things science, technology, engineering and mathematics, you won’t want to miss STEM Day at the Fair. See you on Aug. 17!

Contact the Iowa STEM team at info@iowaSTEM.org with any questions.

