Relationships support your Whole Health

Creating healthy bonds with family, friends and co-workers is essential to living well. Relationships are not only meaningful on an emotional level—they also have a measurable impact on your physical and mental health.

When you think about your relationships, consider: What matters most to you? Who makes you feel supported and understood? These connections might play a bigger role in your overall well-being than you realize.

Good relationships = better health

According to scientists and health researchers, relationships relieve harmful stress levels and help us thrive. Dr. Sheldon Cohen, a psychologist at Carnegie Mellon University, has been studying the links between social connection and health for over 30 years. In one study, his team exposed over 200 healthy volunteers to the common cold virus. The result? Those with more diverse social networks—including friends, family, co-workers, and community groups—were less likely to get sick.

People with strong relationships also tend to practice healthier behaviors, like not smoking or drinking excessively, and report more positive emotions overall.

Even spending time with your four-legged friends can be good for your health. Trust and love release calming chemicals in the body, lower blood pressure and boost your immune system. Whether it’s people or pets, these connections keep you grounded and resilient.

Not all relationships are easy

Of course, not every relationship is smooth. We all encounter conflict or emotional strain in some relationships—and those can take a toll. Chronic stress from unhealthy interactions may lead to anxiety, depression and physical symptoms. That’s why it’s important to recognize when a relationship needs support or healing.

You don’t have to navigate difficult relationships alone. VA offers many resources to help manage these challenges, including VA Mental Health and VA Chaplain Services. Asking for help is a sign of strength.

Quality over quantity

When it comes to relationships, quality matters more than quantity. A few meaningful, close connections can be more beneficial than many shallow ones. Ask yourself: Who truly has your back? Nurture those relationships. Express gratitude, practice forgiveness and show up for the people who support you.

Finding belonging and community

Everyone wants to feel like they belong—this “social connectedness” is a powerful part of Whole Health. If you’re feeling isolated or disconnected, consider finding new ways to engage:

Volunteer in your local community.

Join a Veterans Service Organization.

Attend Whole Health activities at your local VA.

Start a social group for Veterans. VA can help.

Taking action to build relationships through connecting, engaging, playing and contributing can boost your well-being and help you discover more about yourself and what really matters to you.

Your relationships shape your story. They influence your health, your habits and your happiness. Whether it’s one close friend or a wide social circle, strengthening your connections is a powerful way to invest in your Whole Health.