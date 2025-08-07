Automotive Sunroof Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Sunroof Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Sunroof Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the automotive sunroof market has seen robust growth. It's projected to expand from $7.9 billion in 2024 to reach $8.59 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth during the historic period is the result of factors such as increased consumer demand for a better driving experience, advances in automotive design, higher disposable income levels, emphasis on aesthetics in car production, and a surge in demand for luxury and premium vehicles.

We can expect a significant surge in the automotive sunroof market size in the coming years, with a projection to reach a whopping $12.75 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. These strides in growth forecasted over the years are chiefly due to factors including an increase in vehicle electrification, the integration of advanced electrical systems in the automotive field, a heightened focus on safety and performance improvement, an emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly materials and expansion in the luxury car sector. Some prevalent trends in this environment involve advancements in glass technology for improved UV protection, progress in sunroof mechanisms, the introduction of smart sensors for automatic control, the invention of glare-reducing and self-tinting sunroof glasses, and the use of noise-reducing and energy-efficient technologies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automotive Sunroof Market?

The projected rise in passenger vehicle sales is set to fuel the expansion of the automotive sunroof market. Passenger vehicles, essentially motor vehicles used for commercial passenger transportation, often feature sunroofs. These sunroofs contribute to a bright interior environment, allow for substantial ventilation, and significantly improve the driving experience. To amplify the passenger's overall experience, sunroofs are frequently installed in these vehicles. For example, in August 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, based in Belgium, reported that new car registrations had spiked by 3.9%, surpassing 6.5 million units, in the first seven months of the year. The largest markets in the group indicated a positive, albeit modest, growth, with Spain registering a growth of 5.6%, Italy 5.2%, Germany 4.3% and France 2.2%. As a result, the escalating sales of passenger vehicles are fuelling the expansion of the automotive sunroof market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automotive Sunroof Market?

Major players in the Automotive Sunroof include:

• Webasto SE

• CIE Automotive SA

• Inteva Products LLC

• Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV

• Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

• Johnan America Inc.

• Signature Automotive Products LLC

• Magna International Inc.

• Mitsuba Corporation

• AISIN Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Automotive Sunroof Market In The Future?

Major players in the automotive sunroof industry are concentrating on technology innovation, like the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) roof module, to deliver dependable services to their clients. The ADAS roof module is an innovative blend of 14 cameras and lidar sensors, incorporated into a car's panoramic sunroof. For example, the Webasto Group, an automotive industry manufacturer based in Germany, unveiled the ADAS roof module in August 2023. This module comes with five features such as detection of obstacles, lane departure caution, automated emergency braking, adaptive speed control, and recognising traffic signs. Its design focuses on enhancing safety measures, aesthetic appeal, spatial utilization, and maintenance ease.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automotive Sunroof Market

The automotive sunroofmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Inbuilt Sunroof, Spoiler Sunroof, Pop-up Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Glass, Fabric, Other Material Types

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Inbuilt Sunroof: Standard Inbuilt Sunroof, Tilt-And-Slide Inbuilt Sunroof

2) By Spoiler Sunroof: Fixed Spoiler Sunroof, Movable Spoiler Sunroof

3) By Pop-Up Sunroof: Manual Pop-Up Sunroof, Electric Pop-Up Sunroof

4) By Panoramic Sunroof: Fixed Panoramic Sunroof, Sliding Panoramic Sunroof

5) By Other Types: Solar Sunroof, Custom Or Specialty Sunroofs

Global Automotive Sunroof Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive sunroof market and is also projected to exhibit the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report on this market includes every major global region - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

