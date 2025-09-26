Compliance And Traceability Solutions Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Compliance And Traceability Solutions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Compliance And Traceability Solutions Market Through 2025?

The market for compliance and traceability solutions has expanded at a fast pace in the past few years. The market is projected to rise from $4.20 billion in 2024 to $4.82 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The historical growth has been propelled by factors such as the escalating demand for tracking systems based on barcodes, the growing dependence on manual compliance management causing inefficiencies, the increasing application of traditional enterprise resource planning systems in supply chain procedures, the heightened attention towards batch-level traceability in manufacturing, and the increasing recognition of quality assurance in industries driven by exports.

The market for compliance and traceability solutions is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years, expected to reach $8.26 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This prediction for growth over the forecast period is due to factors such as integrating digital twin technology into supply chain models, an increasing uptake of AI-based compliance analytics, a rise in the application of mobile-based traceability platforms, a notable move towards paperless compliance records, and larger investments into smart packaging to verify product authenticity. Some key trends anticipated during the forecast period include the progress in edge computing for independent traceability, enhanced use of quantum encryption to secure compliance data, the emergence of predictive analytics for forward-looking compliance management, the invention of integrated compliance dashboards for instant understanding, and the improvement in API-driven interoperability among traceability platforms.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Compliance And Traceability Solutions Market?

The compliance and traceability solutions market is predicted to expand due to the rising occurrence of fraudulent activities. Such activities encompass deliberate deceptive actions performed with the aim of unjust or unlawful gain, or to strip a victim of their legal entitlement. The escalation in fraudulent activities can be attributed to the growing complexity and internationalization of supply chains, making it more challenging to oversee all levels and identify noncompliant or fraudulent practices. Consequently, these activities promote the use of compliance and traceability solutions by necessitating systems that authenticate product legitimacy, guarantee regulatory compliance, and boost supply chain transparency. For example, as per the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), a US-based non-profit organization, in 2023, American adults faced a total loss of $43 billion due to identity theft, inclusive of $23 billion from traditional identity theft, marking a 13% surge in total losses compared to the prior year. Thus, the escalating number of fraudulent activities spurs the growth of the compliance and traceability solutions market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Compliance And Traceability Solutions Market?

Major players in the Compliance And Traceability Solutions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• McKesson Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Infosys Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Compliance And Traceability Solutions Industry?

Leading corporations in the compliance and traceability solutions market are prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge technology, such as workflow automation solutions, with the aim of augmenting data precision and boosting operational efficiency throughout the supply chain. A workflow automation solution is intended to streamline routine business operations, thereby ensuring tasks are executed effectively and uniformly, enhancing productivity, reducing mistakes, and facilitating smooth compliance and traceability across functions. For example, TrusTrace, a firm based in Sweden providing supply chain traceability and compliance solutions, introduced an AI-driven supply chain data hub in May 2025 to revolutionize the way brands control risk, compliance, and impacts on sustainability. This solution consolidates multifaceted supply chain data, such as certification, chain-of-custody records, and supplier declarations, into a single platform for real-time access and analysis. The solution encompasses innovative features like automated gap detection in compliance documentation and AI-enabled data packaging for regulatory reporting, adhering to legislation such as the CSRD and DPP. By simplifying due diligence and impact monitoring, the hub enables brands to promote more significant transparency, enhance sustainability reporting, and effectively meet the changing global compliance requirements.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Compliance And Traceability Solutions Market

The compliance and traceability solutions market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Type of Solution: Document Management Solutions, Electronic Signature Solutions, Audit Management Solutions, Workflow Automation Solutions, Quality Management Solutions

3) By Deployment Model: On-Premises Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

4) By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverage, Chemicals, Retail, Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense

5) By End-User: Compliance Officers, Quality Managers, Manufacturing Process Managers, Regulatory Affairs Managers

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Compliance Management Software, Traceability Software, Audit Management Software, Risk Management Software, Quality Management Software, Supply Chain Visibility Platforms, Serialization And Labeling Software, Document Control Software

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Managed Services

View the full compliance and traceability solutions market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/compliance-and-traceability-solutions-global-market-report

Global Compliance And Traceability Solutions Market - Regional Insights

In the Compliance And Traceability Solutions Global Market Report 2025, North America leads as the largest market in 2024. Additionally, the fastest-paced growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region. The report thoroughly covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

