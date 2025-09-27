Demand for Coworking Space Management Software Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $3.24 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Coworking Space Management Software Market Be By 2025?

The market size for coworking space management software has expanded swiftly in the past few years. Its growth is anticipated to rise from $1.70 billion in 2024 to $1.94 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. Factors such as growing freelancing trends and the gig economy, an uptick in startup creation, the rising acceptance of adaptable work models, increased community participation, and the growth of international coworking franchises have contributed to the growth observed in the historic period.

The market size for coworking space management software is predicted to surge rapidly in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $3.24 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This growth during the projected period can be accredited to several factors such as the increase in digitalization and automation in workspace management, the rise in hybrid and remote working habits, growing requirements for analytics and reporting tools, escalating demand for AI-driven predictive scheduling, and an increased emphasis on customizing member experiences. The forecast period is also expected to witness major developments like AI-enabled automation, inclusion of occupancy sensors, community development features, blockchain implementation, and effortless integration with existing business software.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Coworking Space Management Software Market Landscape?

The burgeoning interest in agile work environments is projected to stimulate the expansion of the coworking space management software market. Agile workspaces, synonymous with shared office environments, cater to individuals and companies' needs with provision of desks, meeting rooms, and collaborative areas on a need basis, circumventing the requirement for lengthy leases. The allure for such workspaces has seen a surge, thanks to the embrace of hybrid work designs in search of an economically viable and adaptable office set-up responsive to changing employee demands. Coworking space management software proves beneficial in such workspaces by supplying digital platforms that ease bookings, billing, access control, and increase member engagement, thereby enhancing operational efficiency. For instance, Yardi Kube, a coworking software enterprise based in the US confirmed in August 2024 that by the end of the second quarter of 2024, coworking spaces in the US outnumbered 7,000, hitting 7,041 - a jump of 444 spots from the first quarter, marking a steady upward trend in the coworking sector. Hence, the growing inclination towards agile workspaces is steering the surge in the coworking space management software market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Coworking Space Management Software Market?

Major players in the Coworking Space Management Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• OfficeSpace Software Inc.

• OfficeRnD Limited

• Proximity

• Skedda Pty. Ltd.

• Kadence Ltd.

• deskbird AG

• ZAPFLOOR

• LiquidSpace Inc.

• Nexudus Ltd.

• Kisi Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Coworking Space Management Software Market?

Renowned companies in the coworking space management software market are turning their attention towards the creation of advanced solutions such as role-based digital platforms. These tools aid in improving workspace performance and user experience as they can be adjusted according to different user groups like administrators and members. These platforms allow for workflow to be smoother and more intuitive. For example, in January 2025, the coworking management software firm from Poland, Spacebring, rolled out a new experience with their platform. This entailed offering a powerful web dashboard solely for administrators, aiding them in handling locations, billing and resources more effectively. In addition, it also provided a familiar web portal for members, supplemented by an optionally branded mobile app for convenient access. The revised design ensures quicker workflows for administrators and a smooth, continuous experience for members. The aim of this innovation is to devise an intelligent and intuitive method for managing shared spaces. This in turn assists operators in cutting costs and enhancing member satisfaction.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Coworking Space Management Software Market

The coworking space management software market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3) By Feature: Space Management, Billing And Invoicing, Reporting And Analytics, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Mobile Access

4) By Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5) By End-Users: Coworking Spaces, Business Centers, Enterprises, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Software: Space Booking And Reservation Software, Membership Management Software, Billing And Invoicing Software, Community Engagement Software, Facility Management Software, Access Control And Security Software, Analytics And Reporting Software, Integration And Automation Software

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Training And Support Services, Maintenance And Upgradation Services, Customization And Development Services, Managed Services, Cloud Hosting And Data Management Services, Technical Assistance Services

Coworking Space Management Software Market Regional Insights

In the Coworking Space Management Software Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. However, the fastest projected growth is expected to take place in Asia-Pacific. The regions that the report encompasses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

