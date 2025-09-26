Comprehensive Report on the Corrugated Fiberboard Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Corrugated Fiberboard Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Corrugated Fiberboard Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the corrugated fiberboard market has experienced significant growth. Its market size is projected to expand from $149.64 billion in 2024 to about $160.77 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This strong growth in the historical period can be attributed to a surge in demand from e-commerce and online retail sectors, increases in global trade volumes, growing consumerism alongside packaged goods consumption, heightened regulatory emphasis on recyclable packaging, and the burgeoning food and beverage industry.

It is projected that the corrugated fiberboard market will experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, with its value expected to reach $211.39 billion in 2029, advancing at a 7.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This surge during the projected period can be credited to various factors such as the escalating demand for environmentally friendly and biodegradable packaging materials, an increasing inclination towards lightweight corrugated solutions, expansion of omni-channel retail, gradually replacing plastic packaging, and the growing adoption of automated corrugation production methods. Significant trends during this period encompass progress in automation and robotics, advancements in digital and flexographic printing methodologies, evolution of biodegradable and compostable coatings, extensive research and development in the field of nanocellulose reinforcement, and incorporation of the Internet of Things for real-time supply chain monitoring.

Download a free sample of the corrugated fiberboard market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27643&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Corrugated Fiberboard Market?

As the need for shipping and logistics services continues to rise, the corrugated fiberboard market is projected to expand correspondingly. Shipping and logistics encompass the systematic procedures involved in moving goods from the origin point to their destination with an emphasis on efficient warehouse management, inventory control, packaging, and distribution, ensuring a timely and successful delivery. The surge in demand can be attributed to the swift growth of global e-commerce and international trade, which necessitates the orderly transportation of goods through intricate supply chains. Corrugated fiberboard offers a lightweight, robust, and economically efficient packaging solution vital for safeguarding commodities during transit across these comprehensive shipping and logistics routes. For example, in June 2025, as per a report by the Department for Transport in the UK, there was a 13% increase to 18.2 million tons in the container tonnage in the initial quarter of 2025, compared to that of the equivalent period in 2024. Hence, the rising demand for shipping and logistics services is a key propellant for the growth of the corrugated fiberboard market.

Which Players Dominate The Corrugated Fiberboard Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Corrugated Fiberboard Global Market Report 2025 include:

• International Paper Company

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Mondi Group Plc

• Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

• Green Bay Packaging Inc.

• ABBE Corrugated Pvt. Ltd.

• Great Little Box Company Ltd.

• Acme Corrugated Box Company

• Avon Containers Private Limited.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Corrugated Fiberboard Market?

Corrugated fiberboard market's major players are honing in on the development of progressive techniques such as comprehensive networking. This provides manufacturers with clever ecosystems that augment production efficacy, adaptability, and durability throughout the whole box plant value chain. Comprehensive networking involves the total merging of all devices, procedures, data, and staff into a single smart communicating ecosystem to upgrade the entire production value chain. For example, in May 2025, BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, a corrugated machinery production company based in Germany, introduced the Corruverse. This is a brainy and interconnected production ecosystem that expands on Box Plant 2025 by integrating complete digitization, automation, and networking across the corrugated board value chain. The Corruverse aims to construct smart factories that maximize efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability in packaging production.

Global Corrugated Fiberboard Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The corrugated fiberboard market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Corrugated Fiberboard: Single Face, Single Wall, Double Wall, Triple Wall

2) By Grade Of Board: Regular Slotted Container (RSC), Die-Cut Style, Wrap Around, Bulk Containers

3) By Material Type: Recycled Corrugated Fiberboards, Virgin Corrugated Fiberboards

4) By Application Type: Packaging, Shipping, Storage, Display

5) By End Use: Food And Beverages, E-Commerce, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Electrical And Electronics, Automotive, Transportation And Logistics, Textile

Subsegments:

1) By Single Face: Kraft Liner, Test Liner, White Top Liner, Coated Liner

2) By Single Wall: A Flute, B Flute, C Flute, E Flute

3) By Double Wall: A B Flute, B C Flute, A C Flute

4) By Triple Wall: A B C Flute, A B E Flute, B C E Flute

View the full corrugated fiberboard market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corrugated-fiberboard-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Corrugated Fiberboard Market?

In 2024, the corrugated fiberboard market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The forecast for the subsequent year indicates a rapid expansion for North America, projecting it as the fastest-growing area. The report on Corrugated Fiberboard Global Market for 2025 covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Corrugated Fiberboard Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Corrugated Box Making Machine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corrugated-box-making-machine-global-market-report

Corrugated Box Making Machine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corrugated-box-making-machine-global-market-report

Corrugated Handle Box Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corrugated-handle-box-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.