One Week Until SPiCE Southeast Asia 2025 Connects People with Top Industry Leaders
Whether it’s regulation, resort planning, digital finance, or compliance, SPiCE Southeast Asia brings together what matters most for a region poised for change.
The event schedule is as follows:
DAY ONE: 13 August 2025
SP’iCE’ Breaker Welcoming Reception
The event kicks off with a relaxed yet powerful networking session over drinks, setting the tone for valuable exchanges to come. Meet fellow attendees, break the ice, and lay the groundwork for strategic connections that matter.
DAY TWO: 14 August 2025
Each session delivers more than opinion – expect frameworks, foresight, and practical next steps.
Hear from regional and global leaders on:
-The real economic impact of casino legalisation
-How crypto is reshaping cross-border payments and compliance
-Safer gaming and smarter regulation
-What it takes to market responsibly in a fragmented landscape
Diversity as a driver of business performance
From keynote speaker Mary Mendoza to panelists like Calvin Lim, Jared Valarao, Priya Ahlawat, and John Ross Calderon, expect ideas grounded in practice – and built for what’s next.
Dr. Amy Remes will introduce next-generation lottery solutions reshaping the sector, while Nicholas Levenstein presents a practical framework for evaluating and growing your business with an investor’s mindset.
DAY THREE: 15 August 2025
Focused, strategic, and future-oriented.
The final day dives into the region’s biggest questions:
-In what ways can legalisation effectively combat illegal gaming?
-Can AI truly drive operational efficiency in land-based environments?
-How should companies approach risk and opportunity to thrive in Southeast Asia’s evolving gaming landscape?
In a focused solo session, Shaun McCamley will unpack Vietnam’s shifting regulatory outlook, offering timely insights for those eyeing the country’s untapped gaming potential.
The day wraps up with a hands-on workshop by Riaan van Rooyen on designing integrated resorts where hospitality leads, gaming follows, and every stakeholder – from families to financiers – finds value.
Meet Key Leaders from the Following Esteemed Companies:
Register Today:
If you haven’t secured your spot, now’s the time. Whether you're refining your regional strategy, scouting for partnerships, or keeping your compliance team a step ahead, SPiCE Southeast Asia 2025 is where the gaming evolution will take shape.
Book via: https://www.spiceseries.com/ssea
Legal Disclaimer:
