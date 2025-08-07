Marion Council land revocation request greenlit

Release date: 07/08/25

Following careful consideration, the Minister for Local Government Joe Szakacs has approved Marion Council’s proposal to revoke community land status at Chestnut Court in Tonsley.

Having determined on balance the impacts of the revocation would be more positive than not, Minister Szakacs wrote to City of Marion CEO Mr Tony Harrison on Wednesday to advise Council of his decision.

In his letter, Minister Szakacs noted that through the Council’s consultation period, concerns had been expressed by the community around tree maintenance and the availability of recreational and open space.

Minister Szakacs was satisfied with the City of Marion’s plans to ameliorate these issues, while also strongly encouraging the Council to retain open recreational land at Ash Avenue Reserve into the future.

Pending a final vote by Council to revoke community land status, the City of Marion will be able to sell the lot, which has been closed to the public since 2016 due to contamination.

Developer MAB CCT has outlined its intention to purchase it and adjacent parcels of land for the construction of a Tesla battery factory, and if successful would be responsible for the rehabilitation of the site.

Other land earmarked for the project by the developer is owned by State Government agencies Renewal SA and SA Housing Trust.

Tesla has an existing presence in the suburb, managing a service hub at the Tonsley Innovation District.

The developer anticipates 100 jobs will be created through the project.

Our Government warmly welcomes investment and the creation of jobs in our state.

We are also committed to delivering 100 per cent net renewables by 2027 and broadly support initiatives that assist efforts to decarbonise.

While I note genuine community concern around tree maintenance and the availability of open spaces, I am satisfied with the Council’s plans to address these issues.

I strongly encourage Marion Council to keep Ash Avenue Reserve open to the community as recreational land for the longer term.