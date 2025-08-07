Integrating Vision Zero into Fleet Management in Nigeria

International experts highlighted how capacity-building, leadership, targeted interventions, and innovation strengthen safety culture. Leaders of large public and private fleets across Africa and the United States shared their approaches to fleet safety plans, emphasizing compliance, education, speed management, and regulatory alignment. Speakers showcased technologies and training initiatives that improve cost efficiency and enable real-time monitoring of driver performance. They also stressed the need for region-specific strategies, they highlighted the role of awareness campaigns and targeted driver training in supporting road safety policy compliance.

“This workshop reflects our shared vision of harnessing the power of education, leadership, and technological advancement to address the pressing challenges of road and fleet safety in a rapidly changing world.”-Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi, Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University

“By integrating safe fleet design, data management, and risk monitoring mechanisms among our fleets, we have observed significant reductions in at-risk driving factors”-Mr. Keith Kerman, Chief Fleet Officer, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Citywide Administrative Services (NYC DCAS)

"It was inspiring to see participants join forces to produce actionable insights from the workshop. By facilitating the exchange of good fleet safety practices on a global scale, participants were empowered with concrete actions to achieve Vision Zero through the safe systems approach, built a shared commitment to safer fleet operations in their sectors, and learned how to create not only accountability but also rewards for driver behaviours." - Mr. Eric Richardson, Senior Advisor, Together for Safer Roads (TSR)