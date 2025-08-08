Anime Park 'Nijigen no Mori' to Hold 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Setsubun Event'

Participants throw balls at "Oni" to bring good fortune Group photo with Naruto

Based on the traditional Japanese festival for good fortune, the event will be held January 31, February 1, and February 3, 2026

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan) has announced that its popular ninja-themed attraction, NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, will be holding an event themed on the traditional Japanese festival of "Setsubun", in which people throw beans at "Oni" (demons) to drive away the bad fortunes and bring in good fortunes for coming Spring season of "sakura" cherry blossoms. The "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Setsubun Event" will be held over three days on January 31 (Saturday), February 1 (Sunday) and February 3 (Tuesday), 2026.

During the event, participants are challenged with a "Target Shooting Mission", where they must aim and throw balls at a target in front of the 11-meter-high Hokage Rock monument. Those who successfully complete the mission can receive a limited-edition, NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato original souvenir as a gift. After the mission, participants have the opportunity to take a commemorative photo with Naruto and receive Setsubun beans.

■Overview: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Setsubun Event

Date: January 31 (Sat), February 1 (Sun), and February 3 (Tues), 2026

Time: Participants gather in front of Hokage Rock within the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction at 2:00 p.m. during event days

Location: Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" in front of Hokage Rock

Price: Free (separate admission ticket required to enter attraction area)

Admission tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

