Limpopo Transport and Community Safety on N1 Polokwane-Mokopane slippery conditions due to hailstorm

A hailstorm is affecting the N1 between Polokwane and Mokopane. Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution due to slippery road conditions.

Two accidents have been reported on the N1 South:

Accident 1: Ysterberg

Accident 2: Caltex near The Ranch Resort

Traffic officers are monitoring the situation with all emergency services on standby. Motorists should:

