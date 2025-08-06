TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Bellevue Library Back-To-School Bash

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, the William O. Lockridge Bellevue Public Library will host their 13th Annual Back-to-School Bash in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicular traffic:

Atlantic Street, SW from MLK Jr Avenue to South Capitol Street, SW

South Capitol Terrace, SW from Brandywine Street to Atlantic Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.