MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, at approximately 11:04 p.m., First District officers responded to the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital, where after all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27-year-old Akim Toure, of Riverdale, MD.

The suspect was captured by surveillance images and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

###