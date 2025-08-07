Jo by A4DH Branding Services Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Jo

A4DH Branding Services' dynamic visual identity for Jo cafe and restaurant honored with prestigious international design recognition.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A4DH Branding Services has been announced as a winner of the highly respected A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for their exceptional work on the Jo cafe and restaurant branding. The A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition within the graphic design industry, celebrating innovative and impactful designs from around the world.The award-winning visual identity for Jo cafe and restaurant showcases the importance of effective branding in the hospitality industry. A4DH Branding Services' design successfully communicates the essence of the brand, appealing to a diverse audience while maintaining sophistication and authenticity. This recognition highlights the significance of thoughtful design in enhancing customer experiences and fostering emotional connections.The Jo branding features a dynamic visual identity that reflects the vibrant diversity of the cafe and restaurant's offerings. The clean yet playful logotype mirrors the balance between simplicity and adventure, while the green color palette symbolizes freshness, sustainability, and growth. Illustrative graphics inspired by food ingredients, tableware, and restaurant objects contribute to a cohesive brand narrative, enhancing recognition and storytelling across all touchpoints.Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award serves as motivation for A4DH Branding Services to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in their future projects. This recognition not only validates the agency's approach to design but also inspires them to further explore new ways of crafting memorable brand experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.Jo was designed by Creative Director Mehdi Javadinasab, Design Director Amir Asgharzadeh, Graphic Designers Amir Asgharzadeh, Mohammad Rajabi, Sepideh Chamani, and Matin Etedal. Design QC was handled by Vida Valizadeh, while Motion Designers Pariya Tabrizi and Ui/Ux Designer Fatemeh Abbasi contributed to the project. The team also included Project Manager Zahra Hashemi, Account Director Baha Khatambakhsh, and Account Executive Ghazal Babajani from A4DH Branding Services.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Jo branding by A4DH Branding Services at:About A4DH Branding ServicesA4DH Branding Services is a renowned branding agency based in Dubai and Tehran, established in 2013. Known for seamlessly integrating design, art, business, and innovation, the agency creates exceptional brand experiences for a diverse clientele spanning the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. With over a decade of experience and a portfolio of more than 350 successful projects, A4DH Branding Services offers comprehensive visual solutions, including brand identity and packaging design, backed by an interdisciplinary team that combines artistic vision with business acumen.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, visual impact, technical excellence, and sustainability. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement, highlighting the designer's skill, resourcefulness, and dedication to creating solutions that enhance quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an influential jury panel of experts who evaluate submissions based on pre-established criteria. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and drive forward the cycle of innovation and advancement in design.Learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your projects at https://graphicdesignawards.net

