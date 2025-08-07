YEX.io Now Live on CoinMarketCap: Reinforcing Transparency and Global Reach

YEX on CoinMarketCap.

YEX.io, a licensed crypto exchange, is now listed on CoinMarketCap—boosting transparency, visibility, and trust with real-time verified data and secure trading.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YEX.io, the next-generation cryptocurrency exchange built for performance, security, and real user engagement, is proud to announce its official listing on CoinMarketCap, the world’s most trusted crypto asset tracking platform. This listing allows users to independently verify trading volume, price movement, and the ranking of YEX.io in real-time.

With this step, YEX.io further solidifies its commitment to operational transparency, clean market practices, and user trust, key pillars that define the exchange’s growing global footprint.

🌐 Introducing YEX.io

Launched in early 2025, YEX.io is a fully licensed cryptocurrency exchange regulated in Costa Rica and Panama, with its operational headquarters in Dubai, UAE. The platform is engineered for both retail and institutional traders, offering an intuitive user experience, institutional-grade architecture, and advanced trading tools.

With an emphasis on real users, real volume, and real utility, YEX.io aims to become a trusted destination in an industry plagued by inflated metrics and unclear compliance. Built from the ground up for high throughput, low latency, and deep liquidity, the exchange is already making a mark in competitive markets across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

📱 Mobile-First Experience

YEX.io is available on both Android 🤖 and iOS 🍎, giving users full access to their portfolios, markets, and orders from anywhere in the world. The mobile apps deliver real-time execution, integrated staking and margin modules, and a full suite of charting tools optimized for on-the-go trading.

⚙️ What Sets YEX Apart

YEX.io is not just another exchange. It’s built with traders in mind, backed by powerful technology and a compliance-first approach:

- Spot & Futures Trading

- Margin Trading & Staking

- Copy Trading & AI Strategy Bots

- Institutional APIs for HFT

- Advanced Charting & Market Analytics

- 1:1 Custody Ratio for All User Funds

- Cold Wallet Storage + 2FA/Passkey Support

- 24/7 Security Monitoring + External Audits

📈 CoinMarketCap Listing: Why It Matters

YEX.io’s inclusion on CoinMarketCap is more than a milestone—it’s a public demonstration of the platform’s performance and transparency. CoinMarketCap listings require strict verification of volume, liquidity, API data feeds, and user engagement. By being listed, YEX.io:

- Enables users to track real-time volume and rankings

- Enhances exchange visibility to global audiences

- Adds third-party verification of trading data

- Improves transparency and market reputation



"Our listing on CoinMarketCap reflects our dedication to building an open, honest, and high-performance trading environment," said CEO of YEX.io. "We believe every trader should be able to verify our numbers, test our speed, and trust our systems."

You can now monitor YEX.io on CoinMarketCap for updated market cap rankings, trading pairs, price movement, and exchange stats—all from a neutral, globally recognized source.

🔐 Built on Security and Trust

YEX’s core infrastructure is designed around bank-level security protocols:

- 1:1 custody model—no fractional holding

- AES-256 encryption and TLS 1.3 data security

- Cold storage for exchange reserves

- 2FA and passkey support for all accounts

- External penetration testing and real-time threat monitoring



The platform undergoes regular independent audits to ensure system integrity, user fund protection, and operational resilience.

🚀 Momentum & What’s Ahead

With over 175 tokens and 200+ trading pairs already live, YEX.io has attracted a growing base of over 20,000 active users, primarily in regions hungry for secure, fast, and transparent crypto access.

The CoinMarketCap listing is just one of several developments planned in Q3 and Q4 2025, including:

- Fiat On-Ramps for bank transfers and debit cards

- Crypto Bank Cards to enable real-world spending

- More regional trading competitions and fee rebates

- New listings & token launchpad events

🤝 Join the New Standard in Crypto Trading

YEX.io invites traders, investors, and partners to explore the platform and experience the difference. Whether you’re a retail user looking for a clean UI and fast trades or an institutional player seeking deep liquidity and API speed, YEX.io delivers.

Now listed on CoinMarketCap, the platform offers full public visibility into its activity—just as it should be.

About YEX.io

YEX.io is a global cryptocurrency exchange launched in 2025 and licensed in Panama and Costa Rica. Operated from Dubai, YEX is committed to high performance, transparency, and trust. The platform supports spot and margin trading, staking, AI bots, copy trading, and institutional tools—all under a security-first infrastructure. With live apps on iOS and Android, YEX is making crypto accessible, compliant, and future-ready.

🔗 Visit YEX.io to get started.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.