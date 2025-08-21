Introducing Microsoft® Power BI Essentials: New Galley Release by Vibrant Publishers

Learn all about Power BI and turn data into strategic decisions with Vibrant Publishers’ latest release, now live on NetGalley. Dr. Sini V. Pillai, author of Microsoft® Power BI Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Dr. Sini V. Pillai creates the ultimate beginner’s guide to mastering Power BI and simplifying data modeling, visualization, and storytelling.

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers officially debuts Microsoft Power BI Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Microsoft Power BI Essentials) on NetGalley, authored by renowned researcher and academician Dr. Sini V. Pillai. This book is tailored for leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to harness Power BI to build dynamic dashboards, communicate analytic results clearly, and make smarter business decisions. The Advance Review Copy of the book is now available on NetGalley for interested readers.

Microsoft Power BI Essentials is a practical, hands-on guide that helps readers understand the full capabilities of Power BI to convert complex datasets into rich, interactive visualizations. It follows a structured approach to importing data from Excel, SQL Server, and the Web, cleansing and transforming it, and even integrating Artificial Intelligence and R scripts for data modeling and sentiment analysis.

Starting with the basics of digital storytelling, readers will explore why visualizing data is essential and how Power BI equips users to connect and present data in ways that bring key insights to life. They will discover a variety of built-in visual elements—from bar charts to custom visuals—learn how to choose the right chart for their message, use cross-filtering and cross-highlighting features, and apply smart filtering techniques to tell a compelling data story.

On the occasion of the book’s NetGalley launch, author Dr. Sini V. Pillai said, “Making data-driven decisions has become essential in today’s fast-paced business environment. As someone who has worked in both industry and academia, I have seen how data can transform decision-making into a calculated risk-taking process, leading to better outcomes for manufacturing and service organizations. I have also witnessed the challenges confronted by various complex data analytics tools. This is where Microsoft Power BI Essentials comes into play, bridging the gap between raw data and actionable insights and empowering managers to lead confidently.”

“My inspiration for writing this book has emerged from the drive to learn and master Power BI. Through trial and error and countless hours of self-study using real-world applications, I learned how to tap into the highest potential of Power BI. The self-study experience fueled my passion for sharing this knowledge with others,” added Dr. Pillai.

This book is a ready-to-act guide that helps leaders and professionals enhance their data skills. Each chapter of the book concentrates on a diverse aspect of Power BI. From data preparation and modeling to advanced visualizations and real-world business applications, the book guides readers through key Power BI features in a structured manner.

Microsoft Power BI Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley! Read and review it before its release.

Please note: All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned in the book, Microsoft Power BI Essentials, are the property of their respective owners, including but not limited to Microsoft and Power BI. Microsoft and Power BI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

About the Author

Dr. Sini V. Pillai is a researcher and an academician at Digital University Kerala with a profound passion for data analytics and business intelligence. She brings over 15 years of academic and practical insight into how technology can be harnessed to advance business goals. Her expertise in Power BI and its application in managerial decision-making has made her a trusted advisor to professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to unlock the power of data within their organizations.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Microsoft® Power BI Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636515717

Hardback - 9781636515731

E-Book - 9781636515724

