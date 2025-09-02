Business Reporter: Boosting resilience and performance by improving trust scores

How trust-based financial operations can improve relationships with B2B customers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The role of the trust factor is often overlooked in achieving financial resilience, especially during times of business volatility. In TreviPay’s buyer preference study conducted with Murphy Research, however, 90 per cent of business (B2B) buyers cite trust with their supplier as a top reason for choosing a merchant. In an article published on Business Reporter, Joel Campbell, CFO of TreviPay talks about how trust-based financial operations, such as checkout experiences and flexible payments options, can make relationships with partners and customers more resilient.The TAIL framework – trusted partnerships, adaptive order-to-cash optimisation, intelligent automation and analytics and localised strategies – offers a structured approach to navigating financial stress. Strengthening partner relationships through flexible credit terms and payment options fosters loyalty, optimising the order-to-cash cycle reduces friction and accelerates revenue, intelligent automation enables proactive risk forecasting and cash flow stability, while localisation ensures compliance and responsiveness across regions.Although the TAIL framework offers strategic guidance, execution demands a practical approach. Finance leaders are encouraged to begin by identifying friction points in top customer and supplier relationships, focusing on payment terms and communication gaps. Businesses should invest in adaptive, trust-based automation to sustain their performance under pressure. Scalable systems and technologies should support consistent service across diverse customer needs. Alongside traditional metrics, companies must also track days sales outstanding (DSO), working capital and relationship durability – critical indicators of resilience in volatile markets. By designing financial operations around trust and adaptability, CFOs can transform uncertainty from a threat into a competitive advantage.To learn more about how business leaders can boost supplier loyalty and transform uncertainty from a threat into a competitive advantage, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About TreviPay At TreviPay , we believe loyalty begins at the payment. By understanding the diverse and unique requirements of B2B sellers, TreviPay’s global B2B payments and invoicing network enables enterprises to provide payments choice and convenience, open new markets and automate accounts receivables. Powering more than $7 Billion in global trade, TreviPay was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Embedded Payment Applications 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (#US51793524, Dec. 2024). With more than four decades of experience, TreviPay serves leaders looking to build loyalty while driving efficiency and embracing new digital channels, especially in industries with large distribution networks such as manufacturing, retail and transportation.For more information, visit www.trevipay.com

