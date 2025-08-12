Drive Urban Transformation with Chartered Institute’s Certified Sustainable City Planner (CSC™) Program

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Announces Launch of Certified Sustainable City Planner (CSC™) Program for Planners to Shape Greener Cities

With the CSC™ program, we aim to cultivate a new generation of planners and leaders who will shape sustainable cities that are future-ready and people-centered.” — Bok Yan Lo

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is proud to announce the launch of its latest professional certification – the Certified Sustainable City Planner (CSC™) program. Developed in collaboration with leading sustainability faculty leader, this certification is designed to empower professionals with the comprehensive expertise needed to design and implement sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient urban environments.The CSC™ program addresses the growing global demand for urban planning professionals who can drive sustainable development in cities while balancing environmental, economic, and social priorities. As the effects of climate change, rapid urbanization, and resource scarcity continue to challenge urban communities, the need for skilled planners who can build resilient and livable cities has never been more urgent.The robust curriculum of the CSC™ program explores a wide range of critical topics, including climate-responsive urban design, sustainable transportation, green infrastructure, inclusive land use planning, smart city technologies, and circular economy strategies. The program combines theoretical knowledge with real-world applications through interactive case studies, policy simulations, and practical planning exercises, equipping participants to take on leadership roles in sustainable urban development.“Sustainable city planning is at the forefront of solving some of the most pressing challenges our societies face today—from climate resilience to equitable access and environmental protection,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “With the CSC™ program, we aim to cultivate a new generation of planners and leaders who will shape sustainable cities that are future-ready and people-centered.”The CSC™ program adheres to the highest standards of professional learning and is globally recognized for its relevance and rigor. Participants can choose from a flexible learning format that includes both self-paced online modules and live , instructor-led sessions, making the program accessible to professionals across different time zones and career stages.Upon successful completion of the CSC™ program, participants will earn the CSC™ designation—a prestigious credential that recognizes proven expertise in sustainable city planning and demonstrates a commitment to advancing urban sustainability on a global scale.For more information about the CSC™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

