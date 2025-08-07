Oola Bowls® Brings 'Happiness in a Bowl' to Maine with Grand Opening Celebration in Westbrook

We’re proud to be locally owned and operated, and passionate about bringing something fun, fresh, and feel-good to the Westbrook community and can’t wait to share our signature bowls.” — Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Westbrook

WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “ what happiness tastes like ,” is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first-ever Maine location opening in Westbrook on Saturday, August 9.To mark the occasion, the first 100 guests to Oola Bowls Westbrook will receive a free açaí or pitaya bowl—no purchase necessary. The day will also feature raffle prizes, free samples, and giveaways, inviting the community to scoop, snack, and celebrate. Doors open at 9AM.Located at Westbrook Crossing near Rock Row—and just steps from Dunkin’, The Picklr, and Kohl’s—Oola Bowls Westbrook offers ample free parking and a bright, welcoming space with indoor seating, perfect for post-workout refuels, quick grab-and-go stops, or catching up with friends over bowls and smoothies.“Westbrook is the perfect fit for our first home in Maine,” said Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Westbrook. “We’re proud to be locally owned and operated, and passionate about bringing something fun, fresh, and feel-good to the Westbrook community and can’t wait to share our signature bowls, soft-serve offerings, and vibrant smoothies.”Oola Bowls Westbrook is part of the brand’s fast-growing presence in the Northeast and across the East Coast. With additional locations coming soon to Lynnfield, MA and Portland, ME, and beyond, the Lancaster, PA-based brand continues to expand in communities that value community, happiness, and a vibrant lifestyle.For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Westbrook on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsWestbrook) or visit https://oolabowls.com/westbrook-grand-opening/ Oola Bowls Westbrook is located at Westbrook Crossing, 11 Main Street, Suite 11 and is open daily from 7AM.About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

