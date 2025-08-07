HICC Pet® Announces Product Launches and Show Specials for SUPERZOO 2025

Visit HICC Pet at SUPERZOO 2025 Booth #4742 Pups Have a Pawtastic Time at the HICC Pet Photo Wall

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HICC Pet, an award-winning pet care brand, is excited to announce its participation as an exhibitor at SUPERZOO 2025, taking place from August 14 to 16, 2025, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The company will exhibit at booth #4247, spotlighting several new product launches and exclusive show offers designed to support retail partners and drive sell-through.What Can You Expect at Booth #4742?At the show, HICC Pet will debut its Oral Health Gel and Eye Care Gel, two innovative additions to its functional care lineup. Both gels are designed for daily use, offering retailers a convenient, effective wellness solution that aligns with the growing demand for simplified at-home pet care. The two new gels will join HICC Pet’s Antimicrobial Hydro Gel, which debuted at Global Pet Expo earlier this year, to create The Gel Collection. Formulated with HICC Pet’s Hypochlorous Acid technology and backed by science, these new SKUs extend HICC Pet’s commitment to delivering skin- and wellness-focused products that support long-term pet health. Both gels, as well as a new line of products within the Grooming Collection, will be available later this year.HICC Pet will also participate in the New Product Showcase with six entries in the DOG category, giving buyers and the media a first look at brand new launches, along with additional product innovations they launched earlier this year.To support in-show purchasing and retailer partnerships, HICC Pet is offering an exclusive 20% off + free shipping show special on all orders placed during the event.In addition, influencers, content creators, and members of the press are invited to attend HICC Pet’s Influencer and Media Hour on Thursday, August 14, from 2-3 PM at booth #4247. This content-friendly networking event offers the chance to meet the HICC Pet team, get an exclusive preview of upcoming launches and campaigns, and enjoy fun photo ops at the branded photo wall —complete with event-only goodies for attending media. Add HICC Pet to your SUPERZOO Show Planner so you don’t miss out! If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting with the sales team, please email sales@hiccpet.com.About HICC PetHICC Pet creates science-backed, skin-focused wellness and grooming solutions designed to simplify daily pet care and hygiene. Rooted in its brand promise—Handy for Humans, Perfect for Pets—the company blends innovative ingredients with functional design to help pets live longer, more comfortable lives. With a growing product line and global retail presence, HICC Pet is redefining modern pet hygiene through effective, easy-to-use care.

