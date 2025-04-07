HICC Pet Expands Its Pet Grooming & Wellness Line with 7 New Must-Have Products for the Modern Pet Parent

4 New Pet Butters by HICC Pet The All New Antimicrobial Hydro Gel The HICC Pet Product Collection

With premium ingredients like CocoPlex™ Fermented Coconut Oil, Manuka Honey, and Hypochlorous Acid, the products prioritize safety, quality, and convenience.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HICC Pet, a leader in the pet industry since 2020, has officially launched seven brand new products, four of which are part of the exciting new Butter Collection. These products were unveiled to attendees at Global Pet Expo 2025 from March 26th to 28th. Their product lineup not only showcases a variety of grooming wipes crafted with their innovative, patent-pending CocoPlex™ Fermented Coconut Oil but also features wellness products designed as sprays and rinses, all formulated with Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) and Deionized Water. This commitment to quality and safety aligns perfectly with HICC Pet's mission to enrich and prolong the lives of humans and pets.The four butters are formulated with beeswax and other natural ingredients, including the brand's proprietary CocoPlex™ Fermented Coconut Oil, to offer targeted care for pets: Paw Butter – Moisturizes and protects paw pads to help repair and soothe dry, cracked skin.• Nose Butter – Provides quick relief for dry, cracked noses, is deeply hydrating, and shields against environmental stressors.• Skin Soother Butter – Calms and protects dry, itchy, irritated skin, reducing redness and inflammation.• Tear Stain Remover Butter – Gently lifts tear stains while protecting the delicate eye area and preventing new stains.Next up is the all-new Antimicrobial Hydro Gel . HICC Pet has taken its founding line of Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) products and created a wound and skin care gel, allowing for more precise application. The gel consistency forms a protective barrier, helping it adhere to the skin longer, enhancing its soothing and healing effects. Formulated with HOCl and Deionized Water, this gentle yet potent formula helps cleanse wounds, reduce irritation, and promote faster recovery, all while being safe for daily use on pets of all breeds and ages.Two new grooming wipes are a part of the product launch. The new Hypoallergenic Wrinkle Wipes are specially designed for wrinkled and smush-faced dog breeds, like Bulldogs and Pugs, who need gentle yet effective cleaning to help prevent infections in their skin folds. These wipes are crafted from VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers, making them soft, durable, and environmentally friendly. Enriched with a powerful blend of CocoPlex™, Niacinamide, Manuka Honey, and Squalane, they work together to clean, soothe, and help restore the skin's natural barrier.The Itch Relief Wipes provide relief for pets struggling with itchy, irritated skin. Made from a blend of gentle plant-based fibers, these wipes are enriched with CocoPlex™, Triple Oat Complex, BioEase Hydrolyzed Cornstarch, and Manuka Honey to calm irritation, reduce redness, and hydrate sensitive skin.HICC Pet's newest products are now available for pet owners seeking high-quality, natural solutions for their beloved pets. Shoppers can find The Butter Collection, Antimicrobial Hydro Gel, Hypoallergenic Wrinkle Wipes, and Itch Relief Wipes at HICCPet.com , with availability expanding soon to major retailers. Pet parents are encouraged to explore these innovative offerings and give their pets the natural care they deserve.About HICC PetHICC Pet, based in Bellevue, Washington, has been a leader in pet care since 2020 and is dedicated to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners. The company offers gentle and effective health solutions for cleaner, more comfortable pets. Their natural products simplify pet care, allowing pet parents to enjoy more quality time with their pets instead of dealing with complicated products. With offices in the U.S., Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Singapore, the company is expanding globally to promote pet health and comfort. Learn more about HICC Pet at HICCPet.com.

