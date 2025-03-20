Join HICC Pet® at Global Pet Expo 2025 for Exclusive Product Launches and Hear from an Expert on Pet Care Trends

HICC Pet Logo The HICC Pet Booth

See HICC Pet’s latest product offerings and learn how pet parents are transforming at-home care at Global Pet Expo 2025. Stop by booth 3671!

It’s all about making those special moments with your pets even better.” — Any Peng, CEO of HICC Pet

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HICC Pet, known for its award-winning Deodorizing Glove Wipes and Ear Relief Finger Wipes , is heading to Global Pet Expo 2025, one of the nation’s premier pet industry trade shows, where top brands, retailers, and experts gather to showcase the latest offerings in pet care. From March 26-28 in Orlando, Florida, HICC Pet will unveil several exciting new products, including a brand-new collection of four SKUs. Be sure to stop by booth 3671 to see what’s next in pet health and hygiene!HICC Pet is an innovative pet care brand dedicated to improving pet hygiene and well-being. They offer practical solutions backed by scientific research that are perfect for pet owners who want the best for their pets’ health. Each product is carefully made with gentle yet effective ingredients safe for everyday use so pets can look fantastic and feel their absolute best.HICC Pet is thrilled to announce a brand-new collection that includes four products and three other first-time releases focused on enhancing pets’ health and happiness. These products are the result of thorough research and development, aimed at offering holistic solutions for pet owners who genuinely care about their pets’ well-being. HICC Pet understands that every pet owner has unique needs, and they design their current and upcoming products to fit various lifestyles, ensuring there’s something for every pet parent.“Our mission is to bring people and their pets closer together,” said Andy Peng, the CEO of HICC Pet. “We know that a healthy pet means a happier home, and we’re excited to launch our new collection that captures this idea. It’s all about making those special moments with your pets even better.”Dr. Lindsey Wendt, DVM, CVA, CVF, CCR, a leading expert in integrative veterinary medicine, will take the stage to discuss how pet parents are enhancing their at-home care routines to support their pets’ overall well-being. Her presentation, “State of the Industry: How Pet Parents Are Upping Their At-Home Pet Care Routines,” will take place on the Catalyst Stage on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 9:30 AM. As the owner and head veterinarian of Crystal Lotus in Los Angeles, Dr. Wendt specializes in customized, in-home pet healthcare. She blends Eastern and Western medicine to provide holistic, well-rounded treatment tailored to each pet’s unique needs.Global Pet Expo attendees can look forward to engaging demonstrations, hands-on product experiences, and exclusive show specials at HICC Pet’s booth, 3671. The company invites all media representatives, retailers, and industry professionals to visit and explore how HICC Pet’s innovative offerings can improve pet care routines, making them healthier and enhancing the bond between pets and their owners.About HICC PetHICC Pet, based in Bellevue, Washington, has been a leader in pet care since 2020 and is dedicated to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners. The company offers gentle and effective health solutions for cleaner, more comfortable pets. Their natural products simplify pet care, allowing pet parents to enjoy more quality time with their pets instead of dealing with complicated products. With offices in the U.S., Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Singapore, the company is expanding globally to promote pet health and comfort.Website: HICCPet.comInstagram: @hiccpetFacebook: @hiccpetDr. Lindsey WendtWebsite: CrystallotusVet.comInstagram: @crystallotusvetTiktok: @crystallotusvetYoutube: @crystallotusvetLinkedin: linkedin.com/in/lindsey-wendt-5aab0b14b/

