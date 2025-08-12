Venice Solutions Group Appoints David Riley Director of Public Sector Strategies

Venice Solutions Group has named former Geneva Area City Schools Interim Superintendent David Riley as its new director of public sector strategies. David Riley has been named director of public sector strategies for Venice Solutions Group. The former Geneva Area City Schools interim superintendent brings 27 years of experience in education leadership, compliance and workplace culture development.

Riley’s appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to transforming workplace culture in education and beyond.

Whether working with student groups, faculty teams, or labor committees, the goal has always been the same: to build trust and grow people.” — David Riley, Director of Public Sector Strategies.

HUDSON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venice Solutions Group has announced the addition of David Riley as director of public sector strategies.Riley, who retired Aug. 1 as interim superintendent of Geneva Area City Schools in Ohio, will focus on improving workplace communication and collaboration across the public sector, including in school systems. His areas of expertise include Title IX compliance, labor-management communication, staff engagement, and educational professional development.With 34 years of experience in public education, Riley is widely recognized for his leadership in vision-setting, compliance, and employee mentorship. He has conducted extensive Title IX investigations, facilitated labor-management collaboration, and led professional development initiatives aimed at improving workplace culture and leadership effectiveness. Riley also co-founded a student-led mental health initiative, the Speak Life Resiliency 5K Run/Walk, which received the Hope Award from Coleman Health Services and a National Philanthropy Day Award.“Throughout my career, I’ve always believed that a healthy work culture starts with listening and leading with compassion,” Riley said. “Whether working with student groups, faculty teams, or labor committees, the goal has always been the same: to build trust and grow people. I became acquainted with Venice Solutions Group last year and saw firsthand the approach they are bringing to change workplaces for the better. When I learned of the opportunity, I jumped on it.” Tommie Jo Brode, president and founder of Venice Solutions Group, welcomed Riley to the team.“I could not be more excited to add Dave’s incredible talent to my team,” Brode said. “This is not just good news for us, it’s great news for the public sector.”Brode is the author of “ Authentic Workplaces ,” a new book outlining her philosophy for creating healthy workplace cultures. The book explores how most workplace conflicts are rooted in human behavior, not legal disputes, and offers tools for fostering better communication and leadership. “Authentic Workplaces” reached the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s Best-Selling New Releases list in two categories: Human Resources & Personnel Management and Conflict Resolution & Mediation.About Venice Solutions GroupVenice Solutions Group LLC is a national consulting firm specializing in employment practices, government compliance, absence management, workplace culture, custom training, and HR strategy. With decades of experience, the firm helps clients stay compliant, efficient, and protected. For more information, visit www.venicesolutionsgroup.com

