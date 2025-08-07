Scrut Automation Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Cyber‑Risk Management, 2025

Named Under the “Cybersecurity Continuous Compliance Automation” Category

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrut Automation , a leading platform for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), has been named a Sample Vendor in the GartnerHype Cycle™ for Cyber‑Risk Management, 2025, under the Cybersecurity Continuous Compliance Automation (CCCA) category.“Managing compliance, security, and risk independently is no longer effective. Regulations are evolving, threats are constant, and risk findings can be overwhelming without specialized teams. This fragmentation leads to compliance debt—endless busywork without meaningful security outcomes,” said Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, Co-founder and CEO of Scrut Automation. “At Scrut, we believe in convergence: where compliance informs security, security insights drive risk management, and automation ensures continuous monitoring. Our platform helps businesses stay compliant and secure—without the overhead of large internal teams.”Scrut believes this recognition from Gartner reflects a growing industry shift: organizations are no longer treating compliance, risk, and security as separate checkboxes. Instead, they’re adopting integrated platforms enabling continuous compliance, real-time risk visibility, and intelligent automation—capabilities that Scrut has built up to support secure, scalable growth with minimal operational burden. Scrut Teammates : AI-Powered Support for GRC TeamsTo address the growing needs of modern security and compliance teams, Scrut deploys Scrut Teammates – an intelligent automation layer within its cyber-GRC platform. Scrut Teammates enables continuous compliance by introducing an intelligence layer across GRC workflows. Powered by a system of generative AI and machine learning agents built on a proprietary knowledge graph, it brings together an organization’s complex and fragmented data. By mimicking human reasoning, Scrut Teammates interprets context, evaluates resolution paths, and delivers the most relevant, actionable responses.Key capabilities include:1) Expert Capacity on Demand - Scrut Teammates delivers both the speed and accuracy a growing company needs by efficiently managing the most urgent cyber risk priorities. By providing relevant contextual knowledge on demand for critical business infrastructure needs, it accelerates GRC teams’ pathway to risk management.2)Contextual Intelligence for Any Business - Companies with modern GRC programs need knowledge baked into their workflows to maximize efficiency, but many legacy platforms with new and disparate AI can’t effectively communicate the root of risk events or the solution. Unlocking true value from AI requires context for understanding the risk to a specific environment and the intelligence to help fix it, which Scrut Teammates has been purpose-built for.3)Compliance Level Trust - Growing companies cannot trust critical data to consumer-grade AI tools. Scrut Teammates was designed with privacy at its core. The data remains within the user's tenant, ensuring that the unique risk context is only available to them. The platform brings the same focus on accuracy, security, and reliability that has been baked into the company's founding.Scrut’s approach redefines the role of compliance—from being a reactive checklist exercise to becoming a strategic enabler of security. By embedding continuous compliance and contextual intelligence into the heart of GRC operations, Scrut helps organizations build security-first architectures—where compliance is no longer a burden, but a driver of proactive risk management and long-term resilience.About Scrut AutomationScrut Automation offers a security-first GRC platform purpose-built for lean security teams navigating complex risk and compliance demands. Instead of chasing checklists, Scrut helps organizations operationalize risk, eliminate compliance debt, and scale securely, without slowing down innovation. With AI-powered automation, deep integrations, and expert-backed support, Scrut streamlines audits, control monitoring, and policy management—earning the trust of 1,500+ companies worldwide and the top-rated spot on G2. Learn more at scrut.io.Gartner DisclaimerMentioned in: GartnerHype Cycle™ for Cyber-Risk Management, 2025, Deepti Gopal, Pedro Pablo Perea de Duenas, 8 July 2025GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.