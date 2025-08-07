MindStir Media, Book Publisher in NH, Ranked #12 in New Hampshire on 2025 Inc. 5000 List

MindStir Media, #12 in NH on the 2025 Inc. 5000

MindStir Media, top publisher in NH, ranks #12 in NH on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, marking its third straight year among America’s fastest-growing companies.

We’ve worked hard to redefine what’s possible for independent authors, and this achievement fuels our drive to innovate even further.” — J.J. Hebert, CEO, MindStir Media

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media , a leading self-publishing and book marketing company headquartered in New Hampshire, has been ranked #12 in the state of New Hampshire on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list , Inc. Magazine’s prestigious annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the third consecutive year that MindStir Media has earned a spot on the list, a testament to its continued momentum and national influence in the publishing space.The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Companies on the 2025 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. MindStir Media’s sustained growth during this period reflects its increasing dominance in the author services and publishing industry.Founded in 2009 by award-winning author and entrepreneur J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media has helped thousands of authors publish, distribute, and market their books across various genres. The company’s comprehensive, author-focused services include ghostwriting, editing, custom book design, worldwide distribution, and strategic book marketing, all tailored to help authors build their brands and reach readers globally.“This recognition for the third year in a row is truly humbling and exciting,” said J.J. Hebert, founder and CEO of MindStir Media. “To be named #12 in New Hampshire on the Inc. 5000 list speaks volumes about our incredible team, our talented authors, and the consistent demand for high-quality publishing and marketing services. We’ve worked hard to redefine what’s possible for independent authors, and this achievement fuels our drive to innovate even further.”MindStir’s reputation for excellence has attracted high-profile endorsements and partnerships, including collaborations with bestselling authors, celebrities, and influencers. Its unique model—offering personalized, hands-on publishing support—has made it a go-to choice for authors seeking professional results with creative control.The company’s appearance on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list follows two previous appearances in 2023 and 2024 , reinforcing MindStir Media’s status as a rapidly growing and influential player in the book publishing sector.As MindStir Media continues to scale, the company plans to further enhance its services, invest in technology-driven solutions, and expand its reach to support even more authors around the world.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing and book marketing company founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert. With a mission to empower and elevate authors, MindStir provides a full range of publishing services, from ghostwriting and editing to book design and global distribution.

