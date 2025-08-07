New Haven Barracks/Arrest on Warrant/Probation Violation/False Information to LE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5003506

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 6, 2025, 17:27 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Ferrisburgh, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/ Probation Violation/ False Information to Law Enforcement.

ACCUSED: Thomas H. Bryan

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/6/25 at approximately 1727 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of US Route 7 and Little Chicago Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh, as they received information one of the males walking southbound on the roadway had an active arrest warrant. State Police made contact with the individuals and later identified one of the individuals as Thomas H. Bryan. Bryan initially provided a false name to Troopers, he was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Bryan was issued a citation for false information to law enforcement and is scheduled to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal division on October 13, 2025 at 12:30 PM to answer the charge. Additionally, Bryan was lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility as he had an active arrest warrant. Bryan is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 7, 2025, at 08:30 to answer the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/25 , 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov