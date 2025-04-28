SendQuick and pQCee Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Quantum-Ready Solutions

MOU Signing Ceremony between SendQuick and pQCee

Empowering Over 1,000 Enterprises and SMEs with Post-Quantum Messaging and Authentication Capabilities

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SendQuick Pte Ltd, a trusted provider of messaging and authentication platforms and pQCee Pte Ltd, a leader in cutting-edge post-quantum cybersecurity solutions, are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership to revolutionize enterprise security. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 21 April 2025 to formalize this collaboration, paving the way for enhanced, quantum-ready solutions for businesses.The partnership combines pQCee’s advanced post-quantum products, including quantum-safe encryption and secure key management, with SendQuick’s widely adopted messaging and authentication solutions. With a customer base exceeding 1,000 enterprises and SMEs, SendQuick’s clients will now have access to integrated solutions that prepare them for a quantum-secure future.“This partnership with pQCee marks an important milestone for our company and customers. By joining forces, we are enabling organizations to adopt quantum-safe strategies that reinforce their trust and security in messaging and authentication,” said Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd. “The quantum threat is real and SendQuick will lead the way in helping our customer mitigate and prevent such attacks”.Dr Teik Guan Tan, CEO of pQCee added, “At pQCee, we are committed to staying ahead of the cybersecurity curve, and our partnership with SendQuick reflects this dedication. Together, we will empower businesses with robust, future-proof solutions that seamlessly integrate quantum-safe technologies into their everyday operations.”The collaboration will provide SendQuick’s customers with a pathway to adopt post-quantum security technologies, ensuring their sensitive data and communications are protected against emerging threats posed by advances in quantum computing. By integrating post-quantum algorithms and secure messaging platforms, this partnership offers unparalleled end-to-end protection.With this strategic integration, SendQuick and pQCee are set to redefine enterprise cybersecurity, offering scalable, quantum-ready solutions that safeguard data integrity and privacy for years to come.About SendQuick Pte Ltd:SendQuick is a leading provider of communications platforms specializing in enterprise mobile messaging, IT alerts, and secure remote access solutions with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). SendQuick serves businesses across various industries with award-winning solutions that enhance operational security, efficiency, and communications.About pQCee Pte Ltd:pQCee is a leader in post-quantum cryptography solutions, dedicated to developing advanced security tools to protect organizations against future cyber threats. With a team of world-class researchers and engineers, pQCee delivers scalable, quantum-resistant encryption solutions designed to safeguard critical data and digital assets.For media inquiries, please contact:Contact InformationSendQuick Pte LtdAndy Hunmarketing@sendquick.compQCee Pte LtdDr TAN Teik Guanteikguan@pqcee.com

